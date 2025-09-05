  • home icon
5 most outrageous GTA 6 rumors that went unverified and inaccurate

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 05, 2025 09:51 GMT
The community came up with some bizarre GTA 6 rumors in the past (Image via Rockstar Games)
The community came up with some bizarre GTA 6 rumors in the past (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even before Rockstar Games announced GTA 6, its fanbase started speculating various details and aspects of the game. They either spread rumors about in-game features or discussed how the company was preparing to launch the next GTA title. Some of these rumors were extremely bizarre and were either unverified, proven inaccurate, or baseless.

Here are some of those outrageous GTA 6 rumors that are no longer believed.

5 bizarre GTA 6 rumors that were disproven and inaccurate

1) Trailer release based on moon phases

In 2023, many fans discussed a bizarre moon phase theory to determine the exact date on which the first GTA 6 trailer would drop. They saw several promotional pictures of GTA Online in which they studied moon phases and speculated on certain dates on which Rockstar Games might release the trailers.

Although this theory grew stronger as the first trailer's speculated date was accurate, the second trailer's date entirely disproved this theory. As of now, fans have left this theory behind and are patiently waiting for the third GTA 6 trailer.

2) Rockstar's datacenter for GTA 6

In April 2025, a gaming account on X claimed that Rockstar Games was building its very own data center solely for GTA 6. This rumor went viral since a data center has never been built for a single game before.

Of course, Rockstar Games and most gaming companies will never reveal such information to the public. Hence, this claim was also based on no real evidence and remained unverified. Eventually, it too got buried with countless other GTA 6 rumors.

3) 70% of building interiors will be enterable

Another rumor that was popular in the community was that 70% of buildings in GTA 6 could be enterable. The rumor went viral since this feature could massively increase the game's immersion and explorability. People were also excited to imagine how massive the game would feel because of it.

However, no solid evidence surfaced to fuel this rumor. Hence, many people deemed it unverified and baseless.

4) Facial recognition to buy GTA 6

A rumor stated that facial recognition will be required to buy GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A rumor stated that facial recognition will be required to buy GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Following the slew of bizarre rumors came one about Rockstar Games mandating a special facial recognition for purchasing GTA 6. Since GTA games usually contain violence and nudity, they are not the safest for underage players. Hence, a rumor surfaced that players would need to scan their faces and identify their age to buy the title.

This rumor originated when ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) proposed a new age verification system using face scans. It was later clarified by ESRB's spokesperson that the technology was not meant for determining a person's age or allowing/preventing them from buying games.

Because there was no solid connection between the ESRB's technology and GTA 6, the rumor of the game being purchasable with a face scan fell apart.

5) GTA 6 leaked release date by a retailer

A rumor spread about a South American game retailer leaking GTA 6&#039;s release date (Image via Rockstar Games)
A rumor spread about a South American game retailer leaking GTA 6's release date (Image via Rockstar Games)

Back in January, a rumor surfaced claiming that an Uruguayan game retailer accidentally revealed the game's release date while making a pre-sale page. The leaked release date was September 17, 2025.

Many players excitedly discussed that it was the same date when GTA 5 was released back in 2013. However, this rumor was also quickly refuted by the retailer, who released an official statement on their website. They apologized for the confusion and removed the pre-sale page and the rumored release date.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

