5 most outrageous GTA 6 rumors that went unverified and inaccurate

Even before Rockstar Games announced GTA 6, its fanbase started speculating various details and aspects of the game. They either spread rumors about in-game features or discussed how the company was preparing to launch the next GTA title. Some of these rumors were extremely bizarre and were either unverified, proven inaccurate, or baseless.Here are some of those outrageous GTA 6 rumors that are no longer believed.5 bizarre GTA 6 rumors that were disproven and inaccurate1) Trailer release based on moon phasesBefore yall say Im loosing it, last year there was a moon phase theory and it ended up being correct byu/Fabrizerlo inGTA6In 2023, many fans discussed a bizarre moon phase theory to determine the exact date on which the first GTA 6 trailer would drop. They saw several promotional pictures of GTA Online in which they studied moon phases and speculated on certain dates on which Rockstar Games might release the trailers.Although this theory grew stronger as the first trailer's speculated date was accurate, the second trailer's date entirely disproved this theory. As of now, fans have left this theory behind and are patiently waiting for the third GTA 6 trailer.2) Rockstar's datacenter for GTA 6In April 2025, a gaming account on X claimed that Rockstar Games was building its very own data center solely for GTA 6. This rumor went viral since a data center has never been built for a single game before.Of course, Rockstar Games and most gaming companies will never reveal such information to the public. Hence, this claim was also based on no real evidence and remained unverified. Eventually, it too got buried with countless other GTA 6 rumors.3) 70% of building interiors will be enterable70% of interiors being enterable is complete nonsense byu/m4ths_ inGTA6Another rumor that was popular in the community was that 70% of buildings in GTA 6 could be enterable. The rumor went viral since this feature could massively increase the game's immersion and explorability. People were also excited to imagine how massive the game would feel because of it.However, no solid evidence surfaced to fuel this rumor. Hence, many people deemed it unverified and baseless.4) Facial recognition to buy GTA 6A rumor stated that facial recognition will be required to buy GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)Following the slew of bizarre rumors came one about Rockstar Games mandating a special facial recognition for purchasing GTA 6. Since GTA games usually contain violence and nudity, they are not the safest for underage players. Hence, a rumor surfaced that players would need to scan their faces and identify their age to buy the title.This rumor originated when ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) proposed a new age verification system using face scans. It was later clarified by ESRB's spokesperson that the technology was not meant for determining a person's age or allowing/preventing them from buying games.Because there was no solid connection between the ESRB's technology and GTA 6, the rumor of the game being purchasable with a face scan fell apart.5) GTA 6 leaked release date by a retailerA rumor spread about a South American game retailer leaking GTA 6's release date (Image via Rockstar Games)Back in January, a rumor surfaced claiming that an Uruguayan game retailer accidentally revealed the game's release date while making a pre-sale page. The leaked release date was September 17, 2025.Many players excitedly discussed that it was the same date when GTA 5 was released back in 2013. However, this rumor was also quickly refuted by the retailer, who released an official statement on their website. They apologized for the confusion and removed the pre-sale page and the rumored release date.Check out other exclusive content:5 things that would make the GTA Online mansion update a game-changerGTA Online LS Tags locations todayGTA Online weekly discounts (September 4 - 10, 2025)Why Michael could finally arrive in GTA Online with the rumored Mansions DLC