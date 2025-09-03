Why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not come out in 2025

Ever since GTA 6 was confirmed by Rockstar Games, its playerbase has eagerly waited for every detail about the game's development and release. Both the game's trailers garnered millions of view within a few days of their release. Now, the community looks forward to a third trailer before the game's release on May 26, 2026. But there's a chance that GTA 6's third trailer won't be released in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not release in 2025

Many details about GTA 6 were revealed this year

We received loads of new content with trailer 2, after which Rockstar Games might pause official news for a while (Image via Rockstar Games)

After GTA 6's first trailer release in December 2023, there was radio silence from Rockstar Games for quite some time. Fast forward to May 2025, and a slew of new details were released, including written materials, pictures, and clips of the game. This was coupled with the release of the second trailer.

It is possible that since the developer has already released so much this year with trailer 2, a third trailer may not be released in 2025. Rockstar might use January 2026's New Year window to release it.

Time gaps between GTA 6 trailers

The time gap between GTA 6 trailers is quite long (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, Rockstar went silent after releasing the first GTA 6 trailer on December 4, 2023. It directly released the second trailer with other game details on May 6, 2025, almost a year and a half later.

This shows the company plans to drip-feed fans with information to maintain the massive hype GTA 6 creates. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, also touched on this in an interview on Bloomberg Television:

"The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property. And we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement...We found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation," Zelnick said. [30:25]

Since the time gap between the trailers was so large, there is a strong chance that Rockstar Games might not release two trailers in one year.

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More