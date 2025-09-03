5 things in GTA 6 that would justify a $100 price tag

GTA 6 is set to release in 2026, and the latest leaks and speculations suggest that the title will be accompanied by a steep price tag of around $100. While past titles like GTA 5 have more than returned on the investment, there are certain things that the upcoming game could improve or add to justify the triple digits after the dollar sign.

Here are five things in GTA 6 that would justify a $100 price tag.

Improved AI and other things in GTA 6 that would justify a $100 price tag

1) Improved AI

GTA 6 should introduce an advanced AI for more immersive gameplay experiences (Image via Rockstar Games)

The mob AI is one of the central aspects of GTA games, providing players with a realistic experience as they navigate through the urban landscape of the recent games. GTA 6 needs a robust AI with dynamic mobs that react better to the situations around them, adapting to the player's response and responding accordingly.

The new game needs pedestrians who can call the police for reckless driving or other criminal activities, making the gameplay feel more realistic. Police chases can be improved with increased coordination between patrol units to offer more immersion. Similarly, traffic AI could also see an improvement, with NPCs and mobs following rules or swerving tactfully instead of piling up.

Additionally, hostile NPCs need better combat mechanics and responses, such as flanking, using cover, or distractions, to make the gameplay even more challenging. The improved AI would be fundamental in making Vice City and the state of Leonida feel like a dynamic city instead of a scripted arena.

2) Better vehicle mechanics

Better vehicle mechanics would offer a realistic driving/flying experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicles are one of the most popular aspects of gameplay in GTA, serving as a mode of transportation, annihilation, and more. While GTA V saw a major leap in terms of features, GTA 6 needs a major overhaul to compete with the modern standards.

Vehicles in GTA 6 should have their own grip, weight, suspension differences, and handling that make each car feel different, rather than a faster or a slower reskin. Additionally, the addition of realistic damage, such as deformation, engine failures, or blown tyres, could add to the immersion of the gameplay.

Apart from this, the developers also need to improve the instrument cluster and provide dynamic data such as the speedometer, tachometer, and temperature gauges. The ability to read these factors would make the gameplay even more immersive, especially for races and tournaments.

3) Realistic combat

Realistic combat in GTA 6 could make the gameplay challenging and fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

The implementation of realistic combat mechanics is perhaps one of the most important things in GTA 6 that would justify a $100 price tag. Currently, weapons feel like toys with unlimited ammunition, allowing players to spray and pray their way out of most situations. While that is a foundational aspect of GTA games, improving the realism would make the gameplay even more exciting.

For example, GTA 6 could feature a realistic limit to the amount of weapons and ammunition types players can carry, similar to the weapons in RDR2. This would make it necessary for gamers to strategically plan their loadout before missions. Additionally, melee combat needs improvement, with the addition of features such as finishing moves or using nearby objects for a takedown.

4) Customisable interiors of houses

Players should have the ability to customise their houses (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most-requested features in GTA was the ability to customise and shape the interior of the houses owned by players. The demand grew such that the community came up with an array of mods to combat the issue. GTA 6 needs a living space that allows full modification in terms of furniture, décor, artwork, and functional utilities.

Additionally, houses could also feature functional units such as gyms that could help boost the stamina passively every time players use them. Similarly, shooting ranges in safehouses or other establishments could improve weapon handling and accuracy. GTA Online could allow players to hang out or socialise at each other's houses, making it a great tool for engagement.

5) Better GTA Online with Official Modding Support

GTA Online needs a major revamp ahead of GTA VI (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is one of the most popular segments of the game, allowing players to socialise and compete to be the biggest kingpin in the session. While the current mechanics offer a competitive gameplay experience, Rockstar Games needs to add some things in GTA 6 that would justify a $100 price tag.

One of the most important features would be the implementation of a better balancing mechanic that removes unnecessary grinding or annoying griefers. It needs a proper structure to eliminate overpowered vehicles like the Oppressor MK II. Additionally, it also needs to create a connected and evolving world with seasonal updates that impact and change certain aspects of the map.

However, it is the addition of official support for user-generated content and roleplay that could be the deciding factor in the popularity of Online in GTA 6. The developers could take inspiration from popular roleplay servers such as FiveM to allow custom maps, scripted characters, and world-building tools. This would let players create unique missions and stories for an engaging gameplay experience.

