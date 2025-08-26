Saving CEO outfits in GTA Online is something every serious player will want to know, especially if you’re after those flashy vests and armor combinations. The good news is that this process works for both male and female characters and across old-gen, new-gen consoles, and PC.

Once you know the steps, you can keep your CEO outfit permanently saved and ready for action. Here is how to save CEO outfits in GTA Online.

How to save CEO outfits in GTA Online easily

A still from GTA V (Image via Rockstar Games)

Getting your CEO vest

To save CEO outfits in GTA Online first, you must get a CEO vest if you don’t already have one. Start by opening the interaction menu and navigating to Map>Jobs > Stunt Race, then make sure the show option is active. A blue circle should appear on the map.

Next, register at Secure Reserve Management, head over to Style, and equip the “El Jefe” outfit. Close the interaction menu and enter the blue marker, pressing Right on the D-pad to start a mission. Confirm the settings and launch it solo. On the second job menu, just close the mission. This will place you in a random lobby.

Once in the lobby, run to any clothing store, head to the top section, press Right on the D-pad, and wait to get kicked from the area. After unregistering from Secure Reserve, you now own the CEO vest. Save it as an outfit, and it will stick forever.

Saving CEO armor

For armor, the method is slightly different but still simple. Go to any clothing store while wearing a saved outfit. For female characters, pick any Blazer-type fitness jacket; it doesn’t have to be specific. Open the interaction menu, go to Inventory>Body Armor, and select Show Armor. Cycle through until you find a CEO armor you like. Save this outfit, and your CEO armor is permanently stored.

Applying CEO outfits in GTA Online to any saved outfit

Now that you have your CEO outfit or armor, you can apply it to any saved outfit:

Wear your CEO outfit. Go to a clothing store and save it to Outfit Slot 1, giving it a name you’ll remember. Equip the outfit you want to add the CEO vest to. Open the interaction menu > Body Armor > Show Armor and select Heavy Armor. Save this combination to Outfit Slot 2 (A2). Remove body armor from this outfit and save it to Outfit Slot 3 (A3).

Syncing across consoles or sessions

To make sure your CEO outfit stays intact:

Equip the A2 outfit, add an Israel Chute Bag, and wait for the orange loading screen to appear and disappear.

Use Net Cut or similar to lock your primary console, then log in on the second console. On old-gen, load Story Mode > Invite-Only session. On new-gen, go to the main menu > Public Lobby. Accept any data sync prompts.

Once logged in, equip the A3 outfit with the Israel Chute Bag. Wait for the loading screen to disappear. Quit Story Mode or close the GTA5 application on the second console.

Unlock the primary console via Net Cut. Open your interaction menu, remove the Israel Chute Bag, and either load Story Mode (old-gen) or a Public Lobby (new-gen).

Saving CEO outfits in GTA Online permanently

Save your outfit, and your CEO armor is permanently stored (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once in the lobby, open the pause menu and start a bookmarked job or any linked job you’ve set. Invite a friend to help, launch the mission, and drive any street vehicle to your apartment. If the apartment is locked, use the blue marker to respawn inside.

Go to your closet area, delete the first three saved outfits, and save your current CEO outfit into any slot. Quit the job from your phone. From now on, whenever you apply this outfit, the CEO vest and armor will appear correctly.

That concludes our guide on saving CEO outfits in GTA Online. For more GTA related content make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

