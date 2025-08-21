  • home icon
  • Is Rockstar showing GTA 6 at Gamescom 2025? Secret booth sparks speculation 

Is Rockstar showing GTA 6 at Gamescom 2025? Secret booth sparks speculation 

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:26 GMT
Exploring Gamescom 2025 GTA 6 rumors (Images via Rockstar Games || Gamescom)
We explore the Gamescom 2025 GTA 6 rumors (Images via Rockstar Games // Gamescom)

The latest rendition of Gamescom kicked off on August 19, 2025, and an image of the Rockstar Games logo at the convention appears to have sparked GTA 6 showcase speculations among fans. For those unaware, Gamescom is a major annual gaming event that showcases many new as well as upcoming titles. Rockstar never mentioned making an appearance, but its logo being spotted has raised eyebrows, especially since its much-anticipated release is on the horizon.

The image in question stems from French video game journalist Chris Klippel, and while it only shows him in front of the said logo, a section of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase wonders whether GTA 6 could be shown at Gamescom 2025. However, this may not be the case. This article explores more.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Journalist shuts down GTA 6 Gamescom 2025 showcase speculations

On August 20, 2025, video game journalist Chris Klippel uploaded an image of himself at Gamescom 2025 in front of a Rockstar Games logo. Naturally, some wondered if this might signal the arrival of another GTA 6 trailer, or perhaps other rumored reveals from the developer, such as a potential next-gen console port of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, it should be noted that Rockstar doesn't really showcase its upcoming titles at events and conventions. However, Chris Klippel said in a follow-up post that it is normal for the developer to be present at them, but behind closed doors to potentially conduct business meetings instead.

Here's a bit from his posts on the matter, translated from French to English:

"Rockstar is often (even very often) present at Gamescom or before at E3. Not in the public area, but in Behind Closed Doors. These shows are not only there to present games. They are business venues where discussions and agreements can be made like business deals, communication deals, etc…"
The journalist's explanation of the "secret" Rockstar Games booth at Gamescom 2025 (Images via X/@Chris_Klippel)
The journalist's explanation of the "secret" Rockstar Games booth at Gamescom 2025 (Images via X/@Chris_Klippel)

He further urged anyone at Gamescom not to barge in without an invitation, which suggests this "secret booth" is not open to the general public.

It should also be noted that alongside the Rockstar Games logo is the Take-Two Interactive logo. This is the GTA creator's parent company that owns several other studios like 2K and Gearbox Software. As Chris Klippel mentioned in his post (3/4 attached above), he had a meeting at a Take-Two booth, so these logos could just be the company promoting its subsidiaries.

As for any new GTA 6 showcases, the chances of them happening in the near future seem slim, even solely from Rockstar Games on social media. That is because the developer dropped its second trailer, several screenshots, and fresh information on some characters in May 2025. And with the GTA 6 release date set for May 2026, any further promotions this year might be made much later, if at all.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
