Is Rockstar showing GTA 6 at Gamescom 2025? Secret booth sparks speculation 

The latest rendition of Gamescom kicked off on August 19, 2025, and an image of the Rockstar Games logo at the convention appears to have sparked GTA 6 showcase speculations among fans. For those unaware, Gamescom is a major annual gaming event that showcases many new as well as upcoming titles. Rockstar never mentioned making an appearance, but its logo being spotted has raised eyebrows, especially since its much-anticipated release is on the horizon.The image in question stems from French video game journalist Chris Klippel, and while it only shows him in front of the said logo, a section of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase wonders whether GTA 6 could be shown at Gamescom 2025. However, this may not be the case. This article explores more.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.Journalist shuts down GTA 6 Gamescom 2025 showcase speculationsOn August 20, 2025, video game journalist Chris Klippel uploaded an image of himself at Gamescom 2025 in front of a Rockstar Games logo. Naturally, some wondered if this might signal the arrival of another GTA 6 trailer, or perhaps other rumored reveals from the developer, such as a potential next-gen console port of Red Dead Redemption 2.TREVOR4REAL @TREVORTRAILERLINK🚨 For the first time in over 20 years, RockstarGames is attending gamescom ! 🔥 Will they announce a port of Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch and PS5 and Xbox S/X, or a new trailer for GTA 6 ? photo by :@Chris_KlippelNow, it should be noted that Rockstar doesn't really showcase its upcoming titles at events and conventions. However, Chris Klippel said in a follow-up post that it is normal for the developer to be present at them, but behind closed doors to potentially conduct business meetings instead.Here's a bit from his posts on the matter, translated from French to English:&quot;Rockstar is often (even very often) present at Gamescom or before at E3. Not in the public area, but in Behind Closed Doors. These shows are not only there to present games. They are business venues where discussions and agreements can be made like business deals, communication deals, etc…&quot;The journalist's explanation of the &quot;secret&quot; Rockstar Games booth at Gamescom 2025 (Images via X/@Chris_Klippel)Read more: Why GTA 6 Online protagonist should be able to speakHe further urged anyone at Gamescom not to barge in without an invitation, which suggests this &quot;secret booth&quot; is not open to the general public.It should also be noted that alongside the Rockstar Games logo is the Take-Two Interactive logo. This is the GTA creator's parent company that owns several other studios like 2K and Gearbox Software. As Chris Klippel mentioned in his post (3/4 attached above), he had a meeting at a Take-Two booth, so these logos could just be the company promoting its subsidiaries.Also check: Why you should check out the GTA 6 mapping projectAs for any new GTA 6 showcases, the chances of them happening in the near future seem slim, even solely from Rockstar Games on social media. That is because the developer dropped its second trailer, several screenshots, and fresh information on some characters in May 2025. And with the GTA 6 release date set for May 2026, any further promotions this year might be made much later, if at all.