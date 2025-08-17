5 best unobtainable vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online has a near-endless list of vehicles. The multiplayer launched with a healthy selection, which Rockstar Games has continually added to with free DLCs over the years. However, there are some vehicles that appear in specific scenarios or missions but that cannot be obtained. While players may be able to steal the vehicles, they won't be able to keep them.

Ad

So, even though there are many great obtainable options to choose from, these out-of-reach rides have their own charm. In this article, we will take a look at five of the best unobtainable vehicles in GTA Online.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Best unobtainable GTA Online vehicles: FIB Buffalo, The Lost Gang Burrito, and more

1) Police Interceptor Cruiser

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the Police Interceptor Cruiser (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best unobtainable vehicles in GTA Online is the LSPD's Police Interceptor Cruiser. This is one of the standard cop cars that can be seen patrolling the streets of Los Santos, and they appear when you have a wanted level. Seemingly based on the Ford Taurus, it is a simple yet sleek car, especially with the law enforcement paint-scheme, and is quite fun to drive.

Ad

Rockstar has put several cop cars up for sale on Warstock Cache and Carry, but the Police Interceptor Cruiser isn't among them. It can be stolen from LSPD cops, but not kept or modified.

2) FIB Buffalo

Here's a look at the FIB Buffalo in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Buffalo is a muscle car that's likely inspired by the Dodge Charger. Granted, the civilian version is good, but its black FIB variant is a lot cooler. It is a pretty rare vehicle, only spawning during certain GTA Online missions, like in the Hostile Takeover VIP Work.

Ad

Notably, players can steal the FIB Buffalo in the aforementioned mission to drive it around the map. However, the car will disappear if they lose it or switch sessions.

3) Buckingham Police Maverick

The Police Maverick hovering above Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not just police cars, but also other law enforcement vehicles that rank among the best unobtainable vehicles in this Rockstar Games title. The Buckingham Police Maverick is one such example. It can be spotted keeping a watch on Los Santos from up in the sky or pursuing players with high wanted levels.

Ad

The Police Maverick isn't weaponized, nor does it offer any unique features, but just cruising around in a police chopper would have been fun. It would have looked great in players' hangars as well, displayed alongside their other helicopters and jets in GTA Online.

4) The Fleeca Job Cargobob variant

The Western Company Cargobob (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Fleeca Job is one of the original GTA Online heists, and its finale features a Cargobob equipped with a magnet. This magnet lifts the player's car (the Armored Karin Kuruma) into the air, allowing for a cool getaway.

Ad

Had it been obtainable, this variant of the chopper would have provided a unique and entertaining way to mess around with NPCs and other players. Although the regular Cargobob helicopter can lift some vehicles too, hooking them up on the go isn't exactly easy.

5) The Lost Gang Burrito

The Lost Gang Burrito in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Gang Burrito is generally a rather unimpressive van. It's neither fast nor very impressive in looks. However, The Lost biker gang variant of this car, which cannot be purchased, does look pretty cool. It is black with red rims and has The Lost's emblem on its sides.

Ad

Recently, this biker gang has been something of a pushover in southern San Andreas. But those who played GTA 4: The Lost and Damned back in the day would remember the time when it was a formidable group.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More