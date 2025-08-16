5 things Rockstar might do before ending GTA Online support

GTA 6 is on the horizon, which is why some fans often wonder about when Rockstar Games might end support for GTA Online. Although the upcoming title hasn't been confirmed to have an online variant of its own, it is expected to have one. If that turns out to be the case, the developer could bring Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer to a close.

Note that there is no official information, or even hints, on this topic, so fans can take a sigh of relief. However, in this article, we will look at five things that Rockstar might do before ending GTA Online support.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Drop a GTA 6-themed DLC and 4 other things Rockstar Games might do before ending GTA Online support

1) Finally release a Michael DLC

Michael is yet to appear in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Whenever a GTA Online DLC is around the corner, fans hope that it features Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. His peers, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, have already debuted in the multiplayer title, which makes his absence puzzling.

Given the character's popularity, Rockstar might finally decide to give fans what they have been demanding for years: release a DLC featuring Michael, with missions, or a business tied to him.

2) Release a big final DLC

Rockstar might release a big final DLC before ending support

Right before ending GTA Online support, whenever that may be, Rockstar could release a big final DLC for the multiplayer. It would act as the final influx of vehicles, clothing, weapons, and more, along with a storyline that brings the players' journey in Los Santos to a close.

The last few, such as Bottom Dollar Bounties, Agents of Sabotage, and Money Fronts, have been quite compact compared to those that came out in the title's heyday. But keeping the success that GTA Online has had in mind, a big final DLC would make for a fitting conclusion.

3) Drop a GTA 6-themed DLC

Grand Theft Auto 6 will take players back to Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides a grand final content update, Rockstar Games could also drop a DLC themed around Grand Theft Auto 6. Although the series' upcoming installment is arguably the most anticipated video game ever, this could help build further excitement around it.

For example, some supporting GTA 6 characters, like Cal Hampton or Dre'Quan Priest, could be included in the DLC's missions, perhaps to set a context for the sequel or introduce them to the fanbase.

4) Make more quality-of-life updates

Solo players have an increased time limit for Biker Sell Missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the last few DLCs, Rockstar Games has made some notable quality-of-life updates, like automatically refilling snacks before some GTA Online Contact Missions, raising payouts, and increasing timers for Biker and Gunrunning solo Sell Missions.

Therefore, right before ending support, the developer could implement more of these updates, so that those who continue playing or take up the title in the future can have a seamless experience.

5) Add back all removed cars

Dewbauchee Rapid GT is one of the cars removed in June 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the summer of 2023, Rockstar Games removed nearly 200 cars from automobile websites, making it impossible for players to buy them the regular way. Some of these are now added back temporarily with weekly updates. However, once GTA Online support comes to an end, there very likely won't be any weekly updates.

So, before signing out of Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, the developer might add all of the removed cars back.

