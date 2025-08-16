5 strangest GTA 5 mysteries that have likely been solved

Grand Theft Auto titles are full of strange mysteries, and GTA 5, set in the state of southern San Andreas, is no exception. It is quite interesting to note that, even more than a decade since launch, some mysteries still leave players scratching their heads.

Having said that, in-game context and pretty compelling theories from community members appear to have solved some of them, which are spread across Los Santos and Blaine County.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the strangest GTA 5 mysteries that have likely been solved.

Howling tunnel, underwater hatch, and more strange GTA 5 mysteries that have likely been solved

1) The ghost of Mount Gordo

Senora Beacon article solves the Mount Gordo ghost mystery (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

One of the peaks in Blaine County, named Mount Gordo, is home to a chilling mystery. Between 11 pm and 12 am, players can witness a ghost sighting near a cliff here. The name "Jock" is also smeared in blood on a nearby rock.

The origin of this ghost is explained in an in-game newspaper, named Senora Beacon, which can be found in the open world around the Sandy Shores region. An article in this newspaper suggests that Jolene Cranley-Evans was pushed off this Mount Gordo cliff by her husband, John "Jock" Cranley, following a dispute.

2) The howling tunnel

GTA 5 players must have gone through the Mount Chiliad Tunnel several times during missions or general open-world traversal. However, those who wait at one of its ends between 9 pm and 4 am can hear a wolf howling. This has been bugging players for quite some time, since wolves are not among Blaine County's fauna.

YouTuber Gator Keys appears to have provided a viable explanation to this mystery. According to them, this is an Easter egg about how extremely rare wolf sightings were in California (seemingly the inspiration for San Andreas in the Grand Theft Auto universe) in the early 2010s, which was the development period of the game.

3) Fort Zancudo lights

Those who achieve 100% completion in GTA 5 story mode can witness a strange light formation atop the Fort Zancudo bunker at midnight. The absence of a direct visible source has been puzzling players for many years. However, this mystery seems to have been solved by YouTuber Gator Keys as well.

They suggest that these lights serve as a hint for locating a UFO that's hovering high above the Fort Zancudo military base. They also claimed to have contacted Rockstar Games Support regarding the lights, and the response apparently confirmed it to be tied to hidden content that can only be discovered post 100% completion.

4) Underwater hatch tapping noise

Here's a look at the underwater hatch (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Players can find an underwater hatch off the coast of the GTA 5 map, heading east from the Davis Quartz quarry. The hatch is lit up from the inside, and what makes it really strange is the tapping noise that can be heard upon getting close.

The Grand Theft Auto community eventually found out that this was a hidden message in Morse code, that said "Hey you never call, how'd you fancy going bowling?". Those who have played Grand Theft Auto 4 would realize that it is a Roman Bellic Easter egg.

5) Alligator sounds in the sewers

Some GTA 5 players might have stumbled upon alligator-like hissing sounds inside Los Santos' sewers. They are tough to hear if you are speeding through the tunnels, which is why this mystery is somewhat less discussed.

Interestingly, the phenomenon appears to be an Easter egg related to a 1980 film, Alligator, the plot of which revolves around a giant alligator roaming in the sewers.

YouTuber Gator Keys seems to have solved this mystery, too. They suggest that some locations where these sounds can be heard hint at the film. For example, damaged rungs are leading up to a manhole cover in GTA 5, which resemble the rungs that Alligator's protagonist uses to climb out of the sewer in its climax.

The sewer entrance in the game (in Los Santos' storm drain) is also quite similar to that in the movie.

