Has the GTA 5 Mount Chiliad mystery been finally solved?

The GTA 5 Mount Chiliad mystery has been bugging Grand Theft Auto fans right from around the title's launch. Mysteries and intriguing Easter Eggs have been an integral part of the franchise, and many players spend a considerable amount of time either hunting for them or their solutions. However, the Mount Chiliad mystery is one that, even after almost 12 years of the title's existence, has been a topic of much debate.
That being said, a YouTuber named Gator Keys, popular in the Grand Theft Auto community for solving such mysteries, has proposed a solution for the GTA 5 Mount Chiliad mystery. Since Rockstar Games has yet to endorse this theory, we cannot say whether it definitively solves the mystery. However, it is definitely worth checking out.
Latest fan theory aims to solve the infamous GTA 5 Mount Chiliad mystery: All you need to know
The Mount Chiliad mystery stems from the intriguing mural shown in the image above, which is located under the Mount Chiliad cable car station. It depicts a mountain, which seems to be Chiliad itself. Inside it are some symbols connected to each other. These symbols, from left to right, are a spaceship, a cracked egg, and a human stick-figure that looks to have a jetpack.
At the very top of this mural is a mysterious eye symbol. The fanbase has continually tried to find out what they could mean, but there is no proper answer.
As mentioned earlier, the latest theory by YouTuber Gator Keys proposes a simple but potentially viable solution to the GTA 5 Mount Chiliad mystery. According to them, the spaceship symbolizes two UFOs, and the jetpack is instructing players to go high up in the sky to find them.
Both symbols are connected by a direct line in the mural. Notably, there is one UFO high up above the Beam Me Up art display in Sandy Shores, and another above the Fort Zancudo military base. They are only visible after players achieve 100% completion.
The cracked egg symbol, Per Gator Keys, is the player, and is connected directly to the eye symbol above the mountain. And upon completing GTA 5 100%, players can find a UFO right over Mount Chiliad's peak.
As for the boxes marked X in the mural, the YouTuber suggests they correlate to various glyphs found around the map (which also boast the mysterious eye symbol), further hinting players towards these UFOs.
Some are directional clues, while others hint at weather and time requirements. For example, the UFO above Mount Chiliad can only be seen at 3 am when it is raining, which the glyphs might be pointing towards.
As mentioned earlier, this theory has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games as the official solution for the Mount Chiliad mystery. But it does seem to make sense and is one of the best possible explanations so far.
