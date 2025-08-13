GTA 5 Online Mansions update: All leaks and speculations we've got so far

It is being speculated that a GTA 5 Online Mansions update might surface later this year. While the Rockstar Games multiplayer features several purchasable apartments and even individual houses, its playerbase is yet to be offered mansions in and around Los Santos. That said, according to some datamined findings in the files of June 2025's Money Fronts DLC, things may change soon.Some reliable dataminers claim to have found some intriguing content that seemingly hints towards the addition of mansions to the game. In this article, we will take a close look at all of these leaks and speculations regarding a potential GTA 5 Online Mansions update.Note: This article discusses leaks and unconfirmed information. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.GTA 5 Online Mansions update leaks: Everything there is to knowShortly after the release of the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, a very well-known Grand Theft Auto dataminer going by @Floorball__ on X claimed that mansions would debut in the game in its winter update (which itself is yet to be officially confirmed).They attached a screenshot of what appears to be code from Money Fronts' files for a notification, to support their statement. It talks about having earned a discount with Prix Luxury Real Estate, a company that currently does not exist in the game.@Floorball__ attached a similar screenshot in a comment under this post, which contained the phrases - &quot;MANSION_TEASER&quot; and &quot;MISSION&quot; within the code.@Floorball__'s second screenshot (Image via X)According to the leaker, this teaser could be in the form of missions, particularly related to Mr. Faber, a character that was introduced in the Money Fronts DLC's opening cutscene.Interestingly, @Lucas7yoshi_RS, another Grand Theft Auto Online dataminer with a great track record, claimed to have dug up audio from these teaser missions. Raf, an associate of Mr. Faber (also introduced in the Money Fronts DLC), can be heard talking about mansions in it.They further claimed that Due Diligence, Fixes &amp; Fittings, and Hard Deadlines could be the names of these missions, and that one of them takes place at GTA 5 story mode antagonist Devin Weston's residence.Check out: 5 things to note in the GTA 5 Online Mansions leakGTA 5 Online Mansions update speculationsIn June 2025, @Lucas7yoshi_RS uploaded images of an empty plot with construction equipment. This area appears to be somewhere in the Vinewood Hills district of Los Santos, and the dataminer believes this could be a teaser for mansions.Tez2 (@TezFunz2 on X), a highly reliable dataminer and Rockstar Games insider, further suggests that these mansions would be similar to Diamond Casino Penthouses in functionality.Tez2's tweet in question (Image via X)Read more: 3 reasons why Mansions could be last GTA 5 Online DLCAs mentioned earlier, all of this information is officially unconfirmed at this point, so readers should take it with a grain of salt. That said, these dataminers have an excellent track record of correctly revealing upcoming content, which is why they are worth taking note of.Check out other related content:Galaxy Super Yacht guideSpecial Cargo business guideAuto Shop business guideWeed Farm Business Guide