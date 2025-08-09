GTA Online Galaxy Super Yacht guide: How to buy, price, and more

When it comes to lavish commodities in GTA Online, Galaxy Super Yachts are right up there. They are a highly sought-after asset among those who wish to live a luxurious life in Los Santos and Blaine County. They have some interesting features and Contact Missions that, despite not being as lucrative as heists or businesses, can be fun to play.

Ad

That being said, it must be noted that Super Yachts are extremely expensive, even without the optional upgrades, and can be well outside reach for beginners and likely intermediates as well. Nevertheless, for those interested, this GTA Online Super Yacht guide will explain how to buy one, how to play missions, and everything else you should know about.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Ad

Trending

GTA Online Super Yacht guide: Everything that you need to know

Here's a look at a Super Yacht in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games first introduced Galaxy Super Yachts in GTA 5 Online back in December 2015 with the Executives and Other Criminals DLC. Yachts are considered "vehicles" in real life, but players cannot maneuver them in the game like boats or jet skis. Having said that, they can be spawned at various spots set along the map's border.

Ad

The main attraction of this commodity is its features, most of which don't really help with the general gameplay, but are more focused on luxury. They come in three variants, with a few extra features available in the more expensive options.

As for the missions, collectively called A Superyacht Life, players can start them from the yacht itself or by calling its captain. As stated earlier, they don't pay as much as heists or businesses, but can be fun. With that said, let's take a look at the very first step - buying a Super Yacht.

Ad

How to buy Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online

Like boats, you will find Galaxy Super Yachts on sale on the DockTease website in GTA Online. They are of three types, each offering some same, and some different features.

Here are the three Galaxy Super Yacht names:

The Orion

The Pisces

The Aquarius

The website can be accessed easily via the in-game phone's web browser. Click on its thumbnail on the browser's home page if it is visible there, or go to the Money and Services tab to find it.

Ad

Upon logging onto Docktease, select the Galaxy Super Yacht option and choose the variant of your preference.

GTA Online's Galaxy Super Yacht price

Here is the price of each Super Yacht available on the Docktease website:

The Orion - $6,000,000

- $6,000,000 The Pisces - $7,000,000

- $7,000,000 The Aquarius - $8,000,000

Note that these are only the base costs, and any customization will involve additional expenditure.

Needless to say, beginners, and perhaps even some intermediates, won't be able to afford them. It would also be ideal for players at those levels to focus first on establishing profitable businesses to set up a base in Los Santos, rather than going for such assets.

Ad

GTA Online Super Yacht guide: optional upgrades

A modified GTA Online Super Yacht (Image via Rockstar Games)

When buying a Super Yacht in GTA 5 Online, you have the option to modify it with some upgrades. All of them are cosmetic-only and do not help with the general gameplay in any way.

Ad

Here is a rundown of all upgrade categories, and a bit of context on what each of them does:

Galaxy Super Yacht Fittings - Option to add on Gold Fittings for $750,000.

- Option to add on Gold Fittings for $750,000. Galaxy Super Yacht Lighting - Choose the color of lighting for your Galaxy Super Yacht. Costs range between $315,000 and $600,000.

- Choose the color of lighting for your Galaxy Super Yacht. Costs range between $315,000 and $600,000. Galaxy Super Yacht Color - Decide the overall color scheme of the yacht and hull. Costs range between $135,000 and $650,000.

There is also the option to display a flag at the back of your Super Yacht. These are the available choices:

Ad

Scotland

United States of America

France

Italy

Sweden

Argentina

EU

Finland

Netherlands

Portugal

South Korea

Australia

Germany

Switzerland

Belgium

Turkey

China

Hungary

New Zealand

Puerto Rico

Brazil

Japan

Jamaica

Mexico

Ireland

Croatia

Israel

Nigeria

Slovakia

Spain

Colombia

Austria

Wales

Czech Republic

Liechtenstein

Palestine

South Africa

Canada

United Kingdom

Norway

Russia

England

Denmark

Malta

Poland

Slovenia

As mentioned already, these are just cosmetic enhancements. Therefore, if you are on a somewhat strict budget, they can be avoided, especially considering how much the yachts themselves cost.

GTA Online Galaxy Super Yacht features

Super Yachts come with some additional vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The three Galaxy Super Yachts differ in terms of certain features based on price. As expected, the cheapest has the least number of features, while the most expensive one has the most.

Ad

Here are all the features available in the three Galaxy Super Yachts GTA 5 has to offer:

1) The Orion

Three guest rooms, including en-suites

Sun deck

Helipad

Shitzu Tropic boat

Speedophile Seashark jetski

2) The Pisces

Three guest rooms, including en-suites

Sun deck

Two Helipads

Hot tub

Buckingham Swift Deluxe helicopter

Nagasaki Dinghy boat

Pegassi Speeder boat

Two Speedophile Seashark jetskis

3) The Aquarius

Three guest rooms, including en-suites

Sun deck

Two Helipads

Hot tub

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon helicopter

Nagasaki Dinghy boat

Lampadati Toro boat

Four Speedophile Seashark jetskis

Furthermore, all three Galaxy Super Yachts have the following weapons stored in them, available at all times:

Ad

Special Carbine

Heavy Sniper

Combat MG

Homing Launcher

Proximity Mines

Similarly, they all have an air defense system in place that can be extremely useful when enabled from the Interaction Menu. The GTA Online Galaxy Super Yacht defense system can protect the inhabitants from several types of attacks, and even destroy vehicles violating its dedicated airspace after a warning.

GTA 5 Online Super Yacht guide: How to enable the air defense system

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable your yacht's air defense system:

Ad

Step 1 - Open the Interaction Menu (Press M on PC, Hold Touchpad on PS4 and PS5, and View Button on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

- Open the Interaction Menu (Press M on PC, Hold Touchpad on PS4 and PS5, and View Button on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) Step 2 - Go to Service Vehicles

- Go to Service Vehicles Step 3 - Click on Galaxy Super Yacht

- Click on Galaxy Super Yacht Step 4 - Set Yacht Defenses to On

The same section has the option to exclude certain individuals from this defense system, such as your GTA 5 Online friends.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy Super Yacht air defense system is often found ineffective against the Sparrow helicopter and Orbital Canon strikes. Regardless, the air defense system can still be incredibly useful overall, especially to those who spend a lot of time in Public sessions. The air defense system protects them from griefers or bounty hunters to a significant degree.

Ad

Check out: 5 best vehicles to destroy griefers in GTA Online

GTA Online Galaxy Super Yacht missions

A Superyacht Life cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Galaxy Super Yacht missions are collectively called A Superyacht Life missions. As mentioned earlier in this guide, they can be started when on the yacht by going to the B icon on the top deck. Alternatively, this mission series can be started by calling the yacht's captain via the in-game mobile phone and selecting the Request Job option.

Ad

Here is a list of all six A Superyacht Life missions:

Overboard

Salvage

All Hands

Icebreaker

Bon Voyage

D-Day

They can be done solo or in a group of up to four players. The following is a bit of context on what each mission entails:

1) Overboard

The first mission in the Superyacht Life series is pretty straightforward. The initial phase involves heading to Vespucci Canals in Los Santos and killing some NPC enemies. Once they've been dealt with, you must collect a document from the canal. The next, and final, phase of this mission involves destroying some boats.

Ad

2) Salvage

The second mission in the series starts off by giving a salvage job for some cargo at an underwater wreckage site. That part is quite simple, but there is a bit of action in this mission, too. Its next final phase involves rescuing the yacht's captain and bartender, and bringing them all back to safety.

3) All Hands

The third mission of the A Super Yacht Life series first tasks you with stealing a Mammoth Tula from the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA). There will be guards around its hangar, whom you will have to neutralize. Employing stealth by using suppressed weapons can make things relatively easy.

Ad

Once stolen, the aircraft needs to be used to extinguish fires at the Country Club by collecting and dropping water.

4) Icebreaker

Very likely the easiest mission from the series. It tasks players to destroy air conditioning units of the Fridgit Cold Storage facility in Los Santos. There will be a bit of resistance at the site, but nothing too complicated to deal with.

When all air conditioning units are destroyed, you must steal the Benson truck from there and deliver it to a buyer. Enemy NPCs will chase after you, but just focus on driving carefully and reaching the location, and things should be good.

Ad

5) Bon Voyage

A highly action-packed mission, which requires players to defend their Galaxy Super Yacht from a bunch of attacking NPCs. The thunderstorm setting and the yacht suffering a blackout make for a fitting ambience for such a quest.

Health and armor pickups will be available in the play area for anyone who may need them.

6) D-Day

Final mission in the Superyacht Life series. The first objective is to infiltrate a rival yacht with the help of the Kraken submarine. You will have to be alert to avoid getting detected by that yacht's defense systems. When on board, you will be asked to eliminate the "Boss", who will eventually escape on a helicopter that you must then destroy.

Ad

GTA 5 Online Galaxy Super Yacht missions payout

A Superyacht Life cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The A Superyacht Life mission can pay between $10,000 and $25,000. This isn't much at all, but pretty standard for Contact Missions in GTA 5 Online.

Ad

That being said, the Galaxy Super Yacht mission rewards also include the Yacht Captain outfit (gifted to the host upon completing the series for the very first time). It reduces the fee for moving your Galaxy Super Yacht to a different location to $10,000, which otherwise is $25,000.

Read more: 9 best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money

Is the GTA Online Galaxy Super Yacht worth it?

GTA Online Galaxy Super Yachts' air defense system and the luxurious appeal are its best offerings. In fact, the former can actually be very useful in Public sessions.

Ad

However, as mentioned earlier, the yachts are incredibly expensive and offer too little in return overall. The missions don't pay anything worthwhile either. So, it would be better to only get a Super Yacht if you have more than enough cash along with a sufficient number of businesses to ensure a regular income. Otherwise, Galaxy Super Yachts are not worth it.

FAQs about GTA Online Galaxy Super Yachts

1) What does the Galaxy Super Yacht do in GTA Online?

Ad

Super Yachts are like an apartment, and not like a boat at all, since they cannot be maneuvered. Players can use them as a spawn location and to access the A Superyacht Life mission series.

These missions don't have a remarkable payout, but they have certain GTA Online Career Progress challenges, beating which can unlock some interesting rewards.

2) Can you sell a Galaxy Super Yacht?

No. You cannot sell your Super Yacht in GTA Online. This is the case with all kinds of properties in the game. You can exchange between the available Super Yachts, but that won't be free.

Ad

3) How much is the Galaxy Super Yacht?

There are three types of Super Yachts in GTA Online - Orion, Pisces, and Aquarius. They cost $6,000,000, $7,000,000, and $8,000,000, respectively, excluding optional upgrades and modifications.

Check out more of our detailed guides:

Smuggler's Run business guide || Auto Shop guide || Acid Lab guide || Weed Farm guide || Nightclub guide || Criminal Mastermind guide || Downtown Cab Co. guide || Race Creator guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More