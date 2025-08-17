How long will it likely be before GTA 6 comes out on PC?

GTA 6 is finally coming out on May 26, 2026, but only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar Games' decision to ditch PC at launch is the cause of major disappointment among users of this platform, given how long fans have had to wait for a fresh installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Having said that, this move isn't exactly that surprising if we take the developer's usual release patterns into account.
Although readers are still advised to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar regarding a PC port, this article will speculate about how long it might be before GTA 6 comes out on this platform.
Note - This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Speculating how long GTA 6 might take to release on PC
GTA 6 not being announced for PC is unfortunate, but it should be noted that most entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise have come out first on consoles. If we talk about the most popular entries, Grand Theft Auto 3 released in October 2001, but only on PlayStation 2, with its PC port dropping in May 2002.
Grand Theft Auto Vice City released in October 2002 on PS2, and came to PC in May 2003. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas saw an October 2004 PS2 release, followed by its PC port in June 2005, and similarly, Grand Theft Auto 4 had an April and December 2008 launch on consoles and PC, respectively.
The latest entry in the franchise so far, Grand Theft Auto 5, released in September 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, and only came out on PC in April 2015. The development of modern AAA titles is lengthy, so one may assume that a potential GTA 6 PC port could take that long as well.
However, Rockstar had also dropped GTA 5's PS4 and Xbox One ports in 2014, which were the latest consoles of that time. Right now though, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S' successors haven't even been announced, at least as of this writing. Rockstar Games should, hence, be able to focus on a PC port, potentially allowing GTA 6 to come out on it quicker than its predecessor.
Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar title, is a good example of this kind of a case. It came out on PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and on PC in November 2019. So, in a nutshell, Grand Theft Auto 6 might release on PC around a year after its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S debut.
Readers should remember that this is only speculation. Nothing on the topic has been conveyed officially so far.
