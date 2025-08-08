GTA 6 might not bring back this iconic character for the first time in the mainline series 

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to meet new characters in GTA 6, but they also hope to see a few older ones return. No names have been confirmed for the latter category so far, but the actor of an iconic character doubts being brought back for the franchise's much-anticipated next entry. This character is none other than Lazlow Jones, the eccentric radio host who has been in almost every Grand Theft Auto title since GTA 3.
The character is voiced by Rockstar Games veteran Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones. He co-wrote several in-game radio stations across entries before leaving the company in 2020, and his character is beloved within the fanbase despite having appeared physically only once. Sadly, when asked about a possible return in GTA 6, Lazlow said that he doubts it.
Lazlow Jones' actor doubtful over GTA 6 return
While being interviewed by John Nguyen of the YouTube channel called Nerd Reactor, former Rockstar higher-up Lazlow Jones was asked if he would return in Grand Theft Auto 6. Here's what he had to say (at the eight-minute mark in the video above):
"Well, you know, we left in 2020, so, I doubt it."
The "we" here refers to him and Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser, who also left the company in 2020. Interestingly, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has stated that 2020 was the year when GTA 6 development kicked off in earnest.
Coming back to the character, Lazlow debuted in the Grand Theft Auto franchise in 2001 with Grand Theft Auto 3. Since then, he has returned in many installments, eventually achieving an iconic status among fans, not just for being a recurring name, but as a comedic radio host. Unfortunately, he might not be a part of the GTA 6 cast.
Check out: GTA 6 pricing strategy shared amid $100 speculation: Report
Here are the GTA games featuring Lazlow Jones so far
Lazlow Jones has been a part of almost every single 3D-Universe Grand Theft Auto title. These include GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City Stories.
Later, when Rockstar introduced the HD Universe in 2008, Lazlow returned as the host of a radio station, Integrity 2.0, in GTA 4, as well as in both of its story DLCs (The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned). He then made a physical appearance, the first time ever, in GTA 5's story mode, playing the host of the reality TV show called Fame or Shame.
Also check: Take-Two Interactive reaffirms GTA 6 release date
In 2018, Rockstar dropped the After Hours DLC for GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode). Lazlow returned in it in physical form as part of the Nightclub business. The only two games in which he hasn't been brought back are Grand Theft Auto Advance and Chinatown Wars.
Check out more related content:
- Grand Theft Auto 6 fans grow impatient under Rockstar’s latest post
- Could Grand Theft Auto 6 take players to an Ibiza-like island
- Are GTA 5 sales slowing down?
- What will likely be the price of Grand Theft Auto 6?
- Will Grand Theft Auto 6 have age verification
- Grand Theft Auto 6's 75-hour storyline: Rumor explored
- GTA 6 could generate $10 billion in revenue, predicts analyst
- How many people bought GTA 5 on its first day, week, year, and more?