Are GTA 5 sales slowing down? Take-Two Interactive's quarterly report suggests so

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 08, 2025 09:37 GMT
GTA 5 sales have slowed down since May 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 sales have slowed down since May 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5’s sales figures are seemingly slowing down. Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) recently held its Earnings Call meeting, where it revealed that sales numbers for the 2013 title remain the same (technically) compared to the previous reported instance. While the title is still popular and played by thousands of fans worldwide, the new game sales are indeed slowing down.

This article explores what Take-Two Interactive's quarterly reports say about the Grand Theft Auto 5 sales figures.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA 5’s sales have slowed down since the last Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call event

While we cannot directly say gamers have stopped buying GTA 5, its pace has dwindled. On August 7, 2025, Take-Two Interactive reported that the 2013 title had sold over 215 million units to date. While the number is still big, it did not change from the previous quarterly report.

The May 2025 Earnings Call report also stated that over 215 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 were sold by then.

Based on this, we can say that the game’s sales figures are going down. Do note that Rockstar Games has been selling around five million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 each quarter till May 2025.

Here are the sales figures reported by Take-Two Interactive during quarterly Earnings Calls in the last 12 months:

August 2025215 million
May 2025215 million
February 2025210 million
November 2024205 million
August 2024200 million
The game has been out for over a decade, and till the May 2025 event, it seemed unstoppable in terms of sales records. However, after the latest report, we can assume Grand Theft Auto 5 is swiftly moving toward its end-of-life period.

However, we are still relatively far from over, as the multiplayer version continues to attract existing players with new GTA Online weekly updates and major DLC releases.

While Take-Two Interactive did not give any official explanation for the slowdown of GTA 5 sales, we can presume the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has some role to play, as fans have been eagerly looking forward to the new title to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Is GTA 5 worth playing before Grand Theft Auto 6’s release?

Yes, Grand Theft Auto 5 is definitely worth playing before the next installment arrives. In fact, it is one of the first games you should complete before May 26, 2026. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have plenty of Easter eggs, references, and throwbacks to the 2013 title.

Rockstar Games might also add some returning characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 in GTA 6. So, you should be familiar with the entire gameplay beforehand.

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Edited by Angad Sharma
