Are GTA 5 sales slowing down? Take-Two Interactive's quarterly report suggests so

GTA 5’s sales figures are seemingly slowing down. Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) recently held its Earnings Call meeting, where it revealed that sales numbers for the 2013 title remain the same (technically) compared to the previous reported instance. While the title is still popular and played by thousands of fans worldwide, the new game sales are indeed slowing down.This article explores what Take-Two Interactive's quarterly reports say about the Grand Theft Auto 5 sales figures.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.GTA 5’s sales have slowed down since the last Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call eventWhile we cannot directly say gamers have stopped buying GTA 5, its pace has dwindled. On August 7, 2025, Take-Two Interactive reported that the 2013 title had sold over 215 million units to date. While the number is still big, it did not change from the previous quarterly report.The May 2025 Earnings Call report also stated that over 215 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 were sold by then.Also read: GTA 5 FiveM servers might have been compromisedBased on this, we can say that the game’s sales figures are going down. Do note that Rockstar Games has been selling around five million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 each quarter till May 2025.Here are the sales figures reported by Take-Two Interactive during quarterly Earnings Calls in the last 12 months:August 2025215 millionMay 2025215 millionFebruary 2025210 millionNovember 2024205 millionAugust 2024200 millionThe game has been out for over a decade, and till the May 2025 event, it seemed unstoppable in terms of sales records. However, after the latest report, we can assume Grand Theft Auto 5 is swiftly moving toward its end-of-life period.Also read: GTA 5 Online Community Series Update: All you need to knowHowever, we are still relatively far from over, as the multiplayer version continues to attract existing players with new GTA Online weekly updates and major DLC releases.While Take-Two Interactive did not give any official explanation for the slowdown of GTA 5 sales, we can presume the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has some role to play, as fans have been eagerly looking forward to the new title to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.Is GTA 5 worth playing before Grand Theft Auto 6’s release?Yes, Grand Theft Auto 5 is definitely worth playing before the next installment arrives. In fact, it is one of the first games you should complete before May 26, 2026. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have plenty of Easter eggs, references, and throwbacks to the 2013 title.Rockstar Games might also add some returning characters from Grand Theft Auto 5 in GTA 6. So, you should be familiar with the entire gameplay beforehand.Also check out:5 reasons to own Bravado Gauntlet Classic in GTA Online5 purchases to skip in GTA Online this week (August 8-13, 2025)