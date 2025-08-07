5 reasons to own Bravado Gauntlet Classic in GTA Online

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic is one of the best-looking cars to own in 2025 in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released it in August 2019, with some special perks and features. The car is still listed on the in-game Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, and can be bought anytime.

We’ve listed five reasons why you should own the Bravado Gauntlet Classic in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make the Bravado Gauntlet Classic a worthy purchase

1) It is currently on discount

The Gauntlet Classic is now available at a great discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic usually costs $615,000 in GTA Online. However, if you buy it between August 8 and August 14, 2025, you’ll get a 40% discount on the price tag. Note that the buying price has become cheaper. However, any aftermarket upgrades you apply will cost the same.

If you’re planning to get it, now is the best time. Once the aforementioned period is over, the price will be reset.

2) Supports Benny’s upgrades

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic is one of the few cars that supports Benny’s upgrades. You can take it to his garage and apply exclusive customizations. Do note that it will convert the model into Gauntlet Classic Custom.

Thereafter, you can use it in the new GTA Online Community Series missions. Nonetheless, if you want to get the upgraded model, you must first own the base Gauntlet Classic model.

3) Has great standard customization options

Even if you don’t want to upgrade the Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Rockstar offers many customizations for the base model. You can modify both front and rear bumpers, the grille, hood, spoiler, and roof.

The Gauntlet Classic has some of the best-looking liveries. You should test them with primary and secondary body colors and create a unique-looking vehicle. A proper color combination can make the vehicle stand out in the crowd.

4) Has a soothing exhaust note

If you like GTA Online cars with nice exhaust notes, you should try driving the Bravado Gauntlet Classic. It has a single-cam V8 engine that produces a smooth revving sound. Moreover, when fully upgraded, the exhaust note changes after applying turbo tuning.

Take the car for a long ride on the Great Ocean Highway or the Senora Freeway, and let the engine roar at its full power.

5) Suitable for new players

The Gauntlet Classic is one of the best entry-level cars in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are new to GTA Online and looking for a beginner-friendly car, then the Bravado Gauntlet Classic is a suitable choice. The standard price is cheaper than most other new vehicles in the game. Moreover, it has a decent top speed of 109.50 mph (176.22 km/h).

You can use the Gauntlet Classic for racing, doing missions, and driving in freeroam. Acquiring off-road tires will also allow you to drive the car on rough surfaces efficiently.

What is the Bravado Gauntlet Classic in real life?

The Gauntlet Classic is an American muscle car primarily based on the first-generation Dodge Challenger. However, Rockstar Games also took inspiration from the 1970 Dodge Charger, 1970–1972 Plymouth Barracuda, 1970–1971 Ford Torino, and 1967–1968 Ford Mustang.

How to unlock Bravado Gauntlet Classic's trade price?

The Gauntlet Classic's trade price can be unlocked by completing The Diamond Casino Heist finale. However, you must be the leader and select the vehicle for the mission. After that, the base price gets dropped to $461,250.

The vehicle is known to have some bugs with unlocking the trade price. If it happens to you, contact Rockstar Support for a solution.

