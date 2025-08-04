5 reasons why GTA Online Money Fronts might be the last great Summer update

The GTA Online Money Fronts update was released on June 17, 2025, and it might be the last major summer DLC in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games usually releases two DLCs in a year: around the summer and winter periods. However, the studio also has a big project to release in 2026, just before summer. Therefore, the next mid-year update might not be as big as the recent one.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC might be the last great summer update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why there might not be another major summer update like the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC

1) Release of Grand Theft Auto 6

Ad

Trending

Grand Theft Auto 6 will surely steal the limelight next year (Image via Rockstar Games)

The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games typically releases summer DLCs in GTA Online around June. Therefore, if the developer has planned a new update during that time, it might not be as big as the Money Fronts DLC.

Ad

The new game will surely be the center of attention for both the developer and gamers. In that case, Rockstar releasing a major update for a decade-old game does not make sense.

Also read: Did GTA 6 get delayed again?

2) Change in the player base

Ad

The Grand Theft Auto community is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to drop GTA 6 as soon as possible. Even though the title will be released only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, once this happens, we will surely see a huge shift in the player base.

Most (if not all) of the current-gen players will presumably get engaged with Grand Theft Auto 6. The hype for the game is so high that even a new GTA Online summer DLC might not be able to attract players.

Ad

Also read: 3 reasons why GTA 5 Online's rumored age verification could be good (and 2 why it might not)

3) Money Fronts was a sizable update

Ad

Money Fronts was a considerably bigger DLC compared to other summer updates in recent years. Rockstar Games added three new purchasable businesses, unlocked another three businesses that we can work for, added a new fleet of vehicles, and many other things.

If we combine them all, Money Fronts was one of the biggest summer updates in GTA Online to date. Expecting such a level of update after Grand Theft Auto 6’s release is a pipe dream.

Ad

4) Rockstar might resort to small updates post-GTA 6

Ad

Even though we don’t have solid details yet, we can expect Rockstar Games to continue supporting GTA Online for a few years in the future. Grand Theft Auto 4 Multiplayer is still accessible on some platforms, but the developer does not release new gameplay changes anymore.

The same could also possibly happen with the current multiplayer game, where new gameplay updates get smaller post-Grand Theft Auto 6 release. We can already notice a decline in new GTA Online gameplay content compared to previous DLCs. The upcoming release might make them even smaller.

Ad

Also read: GTA Online weekly discounts (August 1-6, 2025)

5) The developer will presumably get busy with GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6’s release will increase the workload on the studio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once Grand Theft Auto 6 becomes available to the public, Rockstar Games will presumably get busy with new tasks such as promotions, bug fixes (if any), optimizations, etc. Customer support is also something we cannot entirely deny. In such instances, planning and releasing a new big GTA Online summer DLC might not be the primary goal for the studio at that time.

Ad

Considering these factors, we can say that there might not be another sizable summer update for the multiplayer title in the future.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More