How many people bought GTA 5 on its first day, week, year, and more?

Given the huge success of the game today, many wonder how many people bought GTA 5 on its first day, week, and so on. The title's sales figures broke records at launch, exceeding expectations. Rockstar Games had originally released it on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles on September 17, 2013, and dropped newer console and PC ports for the game in the following years.

Almost 12 years later, the title is still one of the most popular video games around, with a successor finally on the horizon. As we wait for the next chapter in the series (which is another highly anticipated entity in itself), let's take a look back at how many people bought GTA 5 on launch day, the first month, and in its first year.

How many people bought GTA 5 on release day (first day it came out)?

As mentioned, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 on September 17, 2013. In its first 24 hours, the title brought in more than $800 million, and this was before it came out in Japan and Brazil. According to Guinness World Records, the title sold 11.21 million units in its first 24 hours.

Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5 would go on to rake in a billion dollars in its first three days, faster than any other entertainment release ever.

How many people likely bought GTA 5 in its first week?

According to a report by VGChartz, GTA 5 sold 16 million copies in its first week (the first five days after launch). The report further breaks it down to 7.2 million units sold on PS3 and 8.8 million units on Xbox 360.

How many people bought GTA 5 in its first month?

How many people bought GTA 5: A still of protagonist Franklin Clinton (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to the Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) 2014 Q2 earnings results, published on October 29, 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 sold close to 29 million copies in less than six weeks.

So, while the exact sales figures for its first 30 days are unavailable, we can say that nearly 29 million people bought GTA 5 in its first month. The title's multiplayer, GTA Online, had also launched by then.

How many people bought GTA 5 in its first year?

Once again, sales figures for an exact one year, that is from September 17, 2013, to September 17, 2014, are seemingly unavailable.

That being said, Take-Two's Fiscal 2014 Results report, published on May 13, 2014 (so a little less than a full year), states that the title had sold more than 33 million units by then. Hence, we can say that over 33 million people bought GTA 5 in its first year.

Nearly 12 years later, the Rockstar Games juggernaut still hasn't slowed down. Take-Two's latest earnings call (as of this writing), which was held in May 2025, reported that GTA 5 has sold more than 215 million copies so far.

