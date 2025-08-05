GTA 6 could generate $10 billion in revenue, predicts analyst: Report

GTA 6 has taken over the internet, and the game is not even out yet. Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed its release date of May 26, 2026, many in the gaming and entertainment industry have been keeping an eye on this upcoming title. The developer is yet to share more details about it; however, analysts are already making plenty of predictions, including reports regarding its revenue.

In a report published by The Telegraph, Michael Patcher - a researcher at Wedbush Securities - has predicted that GTA 6 will likely generate $10 billion in revenue in lifetime sales. He also made other interesting predictions about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

GTA 6’s $10 billion revenue could come from its potential $100 price tag

One of the official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

In The Telegraph’s report, analyst Michael Patcher not only shared the GTA 6 ‘s $10 billion revenue prediction but also guessed its possible price. Here are his projections:

“I expect a $100 price point for the game. The game will be immensely profitable. It will likely generate $10bn lifetime.”

Patcher further predicted another $500 million in revenue from Grand Theft Auto Online.

Answering the question, “How much did it cost to make GTA 6?” the analyst shared a possible developmental cost of about $1.5 billion, but expects Take-Two Interactive to make billions in profit.

The same report by The Telegraph also contained another major prediction by Louise Wooldridge, an analyst at Ampere Analysis. According to them, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is expected to generate over $1 billion in sales on its release date alone.

Another official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

This isn't the first time analysts have predicted such big numbers for the Rockstar title. Last month (July 2025), analysts at Kovoy predicted GTA 6 to generate over $7.6 billion within the first three months of its release.

Such reports indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be a monumental success for Rockstar Games. While everyone expects Rockstar to set a new standard for game prices, Take-Two CEO expressed the desire to put more value in its games than the money charged for them.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026. Barring any delays, fans can expect Rockstar to reveal its official prices in the first quarter of 2026.

