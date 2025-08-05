Could GTA 6 take players to an Ibiza-like island? Possibilities explored

A recent X post by CircoLoco Records is making some fans wonder if GTA 6 could include an Ibiza-like island. This label is a joint venture between Rockstar Games and renowned club culture brand CircoLoco, and the image featured in the post appears to have raised a few eyebrows in the Grand Theft Auto community.What we know about the upcoming title's map right now is that it will be set in a fictional state named Leonida. It features Vice City, quite a few other urban locations, as well as a national park. But none of the materials shared so far suggest the inclusion of a separate Ibiza-like island in the upcoming installment. Nevertheless, we can speculate about any possibilities of that being the case.Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.What are the possibilities of there being an island like Ibiza in GTA 6?While the above X post by CircoLoco Records promotes an upcoming single, the label's association with Rockstar Games has raised doubts about the featured image possibly being linked to the next Grand Theft Auto installment.Some speculate if this might be the GTA 6 map itself, but that doesn't seem to be the case, as this is the popular party island Ibiza's map. That said, others are wondering if it could be a teaser for an Ibiza-like island being included in the game instead.Read more: Will GTA 6 have age verificationIbiza appears to be one of Grand Theft Auto 6's themes. Many GTA 6 screenshots, as well as bits in its two trailers show off clubs. Vice City itself is Rockstar Games' rendition of Miami, also renowned for its nightlife.In addition, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, have featured certain story missions at locations away from the main setting, North Yankton in the former and the island of Guarma in the latter. Even GTA 5 Online's The Cayo Perico Heist takes players to an island away from Los Santos.Also check: Did GTA 6 get delayed againTaking all of that into account, there might, theoretically, be some missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 that take place away from Leonida.However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Firstly, as stated, none of the officially shared media so far seemingly suggests this speculation. Secondly, CircoLoco is somewhat based out of Ibiza, having hosted events at the island's DC10 nightclub for over two decades, so this post by CircoLoco Records may not be linked to Grand Theft Auto 6 at all.Check out other content and rumors related to Grand Theft Auto 6:IShowSpeedOscar JaenadaPhil CassidyNiko BellicLeBron JamesManni L PerezDylan RourkeWill August 7 clarify Grand Theft Auto 6 delay rumors? Possibilities explored5 reasons why it should have some RPG elementsWhy GTA 6 might not be delayed anymore despite the latest rumor