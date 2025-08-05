  • home icon
  Could GTA 6 take players to an Ibiza-like island? Possibilities explored

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:48 GMT
Exploring if there might be an Ibiza-like island in GTA 6 (Images via Rockstar Games || CircoLoco Records)
A recent X post by CircoLoco Records is making some fans wonder if GTA 6 could include an Ibiza-like island. This label is a joint venture between Rockstar Games and renowned club culture brand CircoLoco, and the image featured in the post appears to have raised a few eyebrows in the Grand Theft Auto community.

What we know about the upcoming title's map right now is that it will be set in a fictional state named Leonida. It features Vice City, quite a few other urban locations, as well as a national park. But none of the materials shared so far suggest the inclusion of a separate Ibiza-like island in the upcoming installment. Nevertheless, we can speculate about any possibilities of that being the case.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of there being an island like Ibiza in GTA 6?

While the above X post by CircoLoco Records promotes an upcoming single, the label's association with Rockstar Games has raised doubts about the featured image possibly being linked to the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Some speculate if this might be the GTA 6 map itself, but that doesn't seem to be the case, as this is the popular party island Ibiza's map. That said, others are wondering if it could be a teaser for an Ibiza-like island being included in the game instead.

Ibiza appears to be one of Grand Theft Auto 6's themes. Many GTA 6 screenshots, as well as bits in its two trailers show off clubs. Vice City itself is Rockstar Games' rendition of Miami, also renowned for its nightlife.

In addition, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, have featured certain story missions at locations away from the main setting, North Yankton in the former and the island of Guarma in the latter. Even GTA 5 Online's The Cayo Perico Heist takes players to an island away from Los Santos.

Taking all of that into account, there might, theoretically, be some missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 that take place away from Leonida.

However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Firstly, as stated, none of the officially shared media so far seemingly suggests this speculation. Secondly, CircoLoco is somewhat based out of Ibiza, having hosted events at the island's DC10 nightclub for over two decades, so this post by CircoLoco Records may not be linked to Grand Theft Auto 6 at all.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

