Why GTA 6 might not be delayed anymore despite the latest rumor

A recent rumor suggests GTA 6's release date might get delayed again till September 2026. The information came from a well-known leaker who has now deleted the original post. Nonetheless, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to discuss the possibility. While Rockstar Games has yet to address the rumor, a few other factors indicate the delay might not happen.This article discusses why the gaming studio might not delay the GTA 6 release date again, despite the ongoing rumor.Note: The aspects of this article are based on leaks, rumors, and speculations. Some parts reflect the writer's opinions.Rockstar Games seems pretty confident with its GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026When Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 release delay till May 26, 2026, it also provided us with a fixed date. The date also appeared in the second trailer that was released just a few days after the said announcement.Even though the studio hasn't confirmed or denied the ongoing rumor, the previously announced release date remains unchanged across all of its platforms till now. Plus, Rockstar has previously released GTA titles in that period. So, launching the next title wouldn't be new.Another thing to note is that a former Rockstar developer also showed confidence in the current release date of Grand Theft Auto 6.Obbe Vermeij (X/@ObbeVermeij), who worked with the studio until Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars, stated that Rockstar giving a release date with the delay announcement is a positive sign. According to him, we wouldn't have gotten the May 26, 2026, deadline otherwise.Obbe's statement has a strong point if we consider Rockstar's approach before the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. When the developer announced the first delay for the title, it mentioned the release period without a solid date:"Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Now Coming Spring 2018."However, the release got postponed again, and the second announcement was"Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming October 26th 2018."This time, Rockstar directly announced Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on May 26, 2026. So, despite the rumor, chances of another delay look slim.Another thing to note is that the recent official delay announcement did not go smoothly for Take-Two Interactive. Immediately after the news, the parent company's share value took a hit on the stock market. Rockstar Games is already taking long to release the next GTA installment, and the delay certainly upset many investors.Take-Two as well as Rockstar wouldn't want to face fall in stock price by delaying GTA 6 even further, unless absolutely necessary.