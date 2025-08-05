  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 5 FiveM servers might have been compromised

GTA 5 FiveM servers might have been compromised

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:12 GMT
GTA 5
GTA 5's FiveM framework is reportedly facing some major security issues (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5’s FiveM servers are reportedly facing major security risks. According to an article published on Medium, outdated browser integrations and piracy have put FiveM users at various potential risks. Furthermore, Rockstar Games is not showing interest in fixing the security issues anytime soon, said the post.

Ad

Read on to know more about the current potential risks with the FiveM servers.

Potential GTA 5 FiveM security flaws, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On July 27, 2025, user Fravilys shared an article on Medium where they stated that browser-related security issues and piracy are prevalent in GTA 5’s FiveM. It uses Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) that allows players to access a custom web interface.

According to Fravilys, FiveM hasn’t updated the CEF they use in over three years. This means the roleplaying servers are still using an outdated version from July 2022.

Also read: GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data miner

Ad
Ad

As per the report, FiveM is currently running on CEF version 103, even though version 139 was released not long ago. Fravilys writes that these are the vulnerabilities fixed between these two versions:

  • 23 Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploits
  • 15 Elevation of Privilege Flaws
  • 30 memory corruption flaws

The FiveM servers are still lacking these security implementations. Hence, there is a chance that hackers can exploit these vulnerabilities and attack players online. As per the article:

Ad
"Any FiveM server you join can force-open a web interface that exploits one of these vulnerabilities to inject code onto your machine. No clicks, no warning, no protection. Spyware , keyloggers , ransomware , or simply silent data extraction - anything is possible.”

Also read: 3 reasons why GTA 5 Online's rumored age verification could be good (and 2 why it might not)

The user also stated that many role-playing servers are already facing piracy issues due to a loophole in the licensing system. As a result, fan-made assets on GTA 5's FiveM are being stolen and sold/shared without the original creators’ permission.

Ad

While users have raised this issue with Rockstar Games, Prikolium, the current lead developer of FiveM, gave the following response:

"We don’t plan to update CEF currently. Whole NUI thing is a big mess, so it will not worth it.”

Also read: Popular GTA 5 RP server FiveM reportedly suffers from management issues

Ad

Readers should note that in November 2022, FiveM faced a major security breach when a hacker gained access to one of its unused accounts and collected data for several days. What's more surprising is that Rockstar Games found out about it only when the hacker tried to sell the stolen information.

Now, if Fravilys' post regarding the lack of browser security updates is true, it could potentially make FiveM users vulnerable to cyberattacks. Therefore, RP players are advised to exercise caution moving forward.

Ad

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications