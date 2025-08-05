GTA 5 FiveM servers might have been compromised

GTA 5’s FiveM servers are reportedly facing major security risks. According to an article published on Medium, outdated browser integrations and piracy have put FiveM users at various potential risks. Furthermore, Rockstar Games is not showing interest in fixing the security issues anytime soon, said the post.Read on to know more about the current potential risks with the FiveM servers.Potential GTA 5 FiveM security flaws, exploredOn July 27, 2025, user Fravilys shared an article on Medium where they stated that browser-related security issues and piracy are prevalent in GTA 5’s FiveM. It uses Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) that allows players to access a custom web interface.According to Fravilys, FiveM hasn’t updated the CEF they use in over three years. This means the roleplaying servers are still using an outdated version from July 2022.Also read: GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data minerAs per the report, FiveM is currently running on CEF version 103, even though version 139 was released not long ago. Fravilys writes that these are the vulnerabilities fixed between these two versions:23 Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploits15 Elevation of Privilege Flaws30 memory corruption flawsThe FiveM servers are still lacking these security implementations. Hence, there is a chance that hackers can exploit these vulnerabilities and attack players online. As per the article:&quot;Any FiveM server you join can force-open a web interface that exploits one of these vulnerabilities to inject code onto your machine. No clicks, no warning, no protection. Spyware , keyloggers , ransomware , or simply silent data extraction - anything is possible.”Also read: 3 reasons why GTA 5 Online's rumored age verification could be good (and 2 why it might not)The user also stated that many role-playing servers are already facing piracy issues due to a loophole in the licensing system. As a result, fan-made assets on GTA 5's FiveM are being stolen and sold/shared without the original creators’ permission.While users have raised this issue with Rockstar Games, Prikolium, the current lead developer of FiveM, gave the following response:&quot;We don’t plan to update CEF currently. Whole NUI thing is a big mess, so it will not worth it.”Also read: Popular GTA 5 RP server FiveM reportedly suffers from management issuesReaders should note that in November 2022, FiveM faced a major security breach when a hacker gained access to one of its unused accounts and collected data for several days. What's more surprising is that Rockstar Games found out about it only when the hacker tried to sell the stolen information. Now, if Fravilys' post regarding the lack of browser security updates is true, it could potentially make FiveM users vulnerable to cyberattacks. Therefore, RP players are advised to exercise caution moving forward.Also check out:5 GTA Online purchases to avoid this week (Aug 1-6, 2025)GTA 5 Online Special Cargo business guide: Tips, payout, and more