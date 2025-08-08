5 purchases to skip in GTA Online this week (August 8-13, 2025)

The most recent GTA Online weekly update is intriguing for grinders, as many jobs in the game are offering increased price bonuses. Rockstar Games has highlighted some discounts and bonuses that you can enjoy during this period. However, you should not go for everything on offer, especially without knowing much about them. While some deals are good, others are a waste of money.

With that being said, this article lists five things that you should skip purchasing this week in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The list is not in any order.

5 things you should avoid purchasing in GTA Online between August 8 and August 13, 2025

1) Buckingham Weaponized Conada

The Weaponized Conada is a downgrade over the original (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the original Buckingham Conada is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online, the Weaponized Conada does not follow its legacy. Rockstar Games has added two weapon options (Machine Gun and Missile Launcher) for the new model. However, it has also reduced the top speed and seat capacity from the original.

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada is selling at a 40% discount after the latest GTA Online weekly update. However, you should avoid it and go for other helicopters.

2) Karin Everon

Despite being an off-road vehicle, the Karin Everon does not offer anything special, unlike the Canis Terminus, Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Ratel, etc. It is a basic car with a relatively low top speed (107.00 mph or 172.20 km/h).

Rockstar is currently offering a 40% discount on the Everon's $1,475,000 price tag. However, unless you are a hardcore Toyota Hilux fan, it is best to avoid purchasing this vehicle.

3) Pegassi Tempesta

Pegassi cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are known for their stylish looks and fast speed. However, the Tempesta falls behind, especially in the latter category. After full upgrades, it can reach a top speed of only 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h).

Do note that even cheaper Pegassi vehicles, such as the Bati 801 and Toros, are faster than the Tempesta. Therefore, even though there is a 40% discount on the vehicle, you should avoid purchasing it. Instead, you can check out the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X, which got a new livery after the latest weekly update.

4) Vulcar Fagaloa

The Vulcar Fagaloa is currently available for purchase from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. However, considering how fast-paced GTA Online gameplay is nowadays, the car is not worth owning.

The station wagon belongs to the sports classics class, and it can reach a top speed of only 87.00 mph (140.01 km/h). Moreover, it does not have any defensive or offensive capabilities. Therefore, you should avoid spending money on it.

5) Declasse Drift Tampa

You should not spend money on the Declasse Drift Tampa this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Drift Tampa is one of the best cars to own in the multiplayer title. However, you should not spend money buying it, especially this week.

Rockstar Games has listed the vehicle as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride that you can win for free. The winning condition is also easy, as you have to finish an LS Car Meet Series Race within the top five positions. Winning it for free will save you the initial cost of $995,000.

Did Rockstar say anything about the rumored GTA Online age verification process during the latest weekly update?

No, Rockstar Games did not address the discussions regarding the GTA Online age verification process. Hence, it remains a rumor for the time being.

However, note that data miners have found various elements in the game codes that point to the feature. Therefore, there is a possibility that the studio will implement it soon.

