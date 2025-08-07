5 reasons to play GTA Online this week (August 7-13, 2025)

GTA Online is offering significant bonuses and discounts this week. If you are a grinder, then you should not miss these changes included with the latest update. Rockstar Games not only increased the payouts for various missions but also listed some remarkable vehicles for free. However, knowing them is important before diving in.We’ve listed five reasons why you should play GTA Online between August 7 and August 13, 2025.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The list is not ranked in any order.Free cars, money bonuses, and three other things that make GTA Online worth playing this week (August 7-13, 2025)1) New offerings are available for the Rapid GT XThe Dewbauchee Rapid GT X was released with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)Rockstar Games has released a new Multi-Stripes livery for the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X with the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is a two-door sports car based on the real-life Aston Martin Vantage 2025. You can purchase it from the in-game Legendary Motorsport website.While the Rapid GT X’s regular price is $2,705,500, Rockstar is temporarily offering a 20% discount. You can also equip it with a Missile Lock-on Jammer.2) 3x bonus on Madrazo Dispatch missionsThe Madrazo Dispatch missions are raining money in GTA Online this week, as you can earn three times the usual payout by completing them. There are six missions under Madrazo Dispatch Services, offering around $30,000 each. However, with the increased money bonus, you can earn around $90,000 from each mission.Keep in mind that the final payout depends on how long you play the mission and its difficulty. Since you can complete them solo, you should not miss this chance.3) 2x bonus on Madrazo HitsMartin is also offering a 2x money bonus on the Madrazo Hits missions. However, these are different from the aforementioned ones. Firstly, you must own the Bail Office to unlock these missions. Each day, you get one bounty target that must be killed and photographed. Using any random methods to eliminate them will earn you $20,000 on a regular day.That said, if you follow the instructions given by Madrazo, the payout increases to $30,000. This is a quick money-making method using which you can earn up to $60,000 this week.4) Increased money bonuses on Community Series missionsYou should try the Community Series missions this week. Rockstar Games is offering thrice the usual payout on the GTA Online Community Race Series and 2x money on the Featured Series missions. Therefore, these missions should not be overlooked.The GTA 5 Online Community Series update made these missions more interesting for both players and creators. Do note that these missions are created by regular Grand Theft Auto Online players using the Creator Tool. Therefore, the gameplay is unique compared to Rockstar-created jobs.5) Collect the free vehiclesYou can win two free vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)Rockstar Games is offering the Karin Boor and the Declasse Drift Tampa for free this week. The former is listed as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, and the latter is available as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.You can get the Drift Tampa by finishing in the top five positions in the LS Car Meet Series races. On the other hand, to get the Boor, you must score the Podium car reward on the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino.Are there any hidden rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update?Yes. There are two hidden rewards available following the recent weekly update in Grand Theft Auto Online. If you complete three Madrazo Hits missions by eliminating the bounties, you’ll get an additional cash reward of $100,000.To add to that, Community Series creators can unlock the R* Community Series Varsity Jacket for free in their wardrobe. However, for that to happen, Rockstar must feature their game modes.Also check out:Bravado Gauntlet ClassicHow to get your custom game modes featured in GTA Online