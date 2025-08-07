How to get free Karin Boor in GTA Online this week (August 7 to 13, 2025)

The Karin Boor in GTA Online is back in the limelight this week. This two-seater, off-road coupe utility looks like the real-life second-generation Subaru BRAT and typically costs around $1,280,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players can currently obtain it for free as a Podium Vehicle. They can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win the car.
However, one may wonder if the Karin Boor is even worth the effort. This article shares a few important details about the off-road vehicle.
Karin Boor in GTA Online this week: Performance review (August 7 to 13, 2025)
The GTA Online Boor debuted in 2023 as a drip-feed vehicle of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The in-game files suggest that the utility vehicle runs on a twin-cam inline-6 engine with a 4-speed gearbox, and possesses a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h).
However, according to popular tester Broughy1322, the Boor can hit a maximum speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:10.754. While the numbers may not be astonishing, it leads the following off-roaders in terms of top speed:
- Karin Boor
- Declasse Draugur
- Benefactor Bruiser
- Declasse Walton L35 (Stock)
- BF Bifta
- Karin Everon
- Vapid Trophy Truck
- Vapid Desert Raid
- Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Declasse Walton L35 (Lifted)
- HVY Nightshark
- Annis Hellion
- Declasse Yosemite Rancher
- Vapid Caracara 4x4
- BF Dune FAV
The GTA 5 Boor performs decently and has an excellent turning radius. While it may not be useful for completing Martin Madrazo Contact Missions in 2025, it is still a great choice for outdoorsy players who like to explore Los Santos.
Karin Boor in GTA Online this week: Design review (August 7 to 13, 2025)
As mentioned, the main inspiration behind the Boor’s design appears to be a Subaru BRAT. However, it also resembles other automobiles, such as:
- 1980-1984 Toyota Cresta (X50-X60) – Main grille and headlights
- Fourth generation Toyota Hilux (N50/60/70) – Rear tail light setup and front bonnet
This classic coupe utility vehicle has a design that many classic car enthusiasts would appreciate.
Final verdict
In 2025, the Karin Boor is not worth purchasing at its full price. However, since it is currently free to obtain, one should consider collecting it as a Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week.