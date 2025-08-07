  • home icon
  How to get your custom game modes featured in GTA Online

How to get your custom game modes featured in GTA Online

By Mridul Dutta
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:30 GMT
GTA Online creators should try to feature their game modes in the Community Series (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online's creators should consider featuring their game modes in the Community Series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games allows you to make custom game modes in GTA Online and share them with others. Sometimes, the developer features fan-made elements so that more players can enjoy the game. Recently, in its official newswire, Rockstar explained how to get featured in the Community Series.

While this does not guarantee success, following the guidelines will increase the chances of your game mode(s) being promoted officially.

This article explains how to have your game mode featured in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Official tips and tricks to get your game modes features in GTA Online

The GTA Online community is large, and many players create and share their game modes on Rockstar Social Club. While there is a fair bit of competition, you can still get featured by creating some engaging missions.

We’ve simplified the instructions shared by Rockstar Games in the GTA 5 Online Community Series Update, so you can comprehend them easily:

  • Your gameplay should be fun and based on a simple concept so that other players can have an engaging experience.
  • Originality is crucial for getting featured. While you can take minor inspirations from others, your game modes should not include copying or “direct references to other entertainment properties”.
  • Race missions should allow only one vehicle to keep the gameplay balanced.
  • You should use the Rockstar Creator tool in a standard way. Trying exploits or glitches in game modes will not get you featured.
  • The game modes should have a fast pace and avoid unnecessary delays or halts. Things such as reset timers and deadlines should be compact in nature.
  • While sharing your game modes on Rockstar Social Club or other places, use the #communityseries hashtag to maximize their visibility.
As mentioned, these tips will increase the chances of your game mode being discovered by other players and Rockstar Games itself. Thus, follow them while creating content for the GTA Online Community Race Series or the GTA Online Community Combat Series.

It is also worth noting that after the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering a 3x money bonus for playing the Community Race Series and a 2x bonus on the Featured Series missions.

Also read: Rockstar reveals new GTA Online content ahead of weekly update

Is there a reward for getting featured in the GTA Online Community Series?

Yes, Rockstar Games offers a unique reward if you get featured in the Community Series, regardless of whether this is your first attempt or you have been promoted in past events. You will get the R* Community Series Varsity Jacket for both male and female characters.

Once you unlock the jacket, you can find it in Tops > Bomber Jackets > R* Community Series Varsity in your wardrobe.

Also check out:

Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
