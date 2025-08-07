How to get your custom game modes featured in GTA Online

Rockstar Games allows you to make custom game modes in GTA Online and share them with others. Sometimes, the developer features fan-made elements so that more players can enjoy the game. Recently, in its official newswire, Rockstar explained how to get featured in the Community Series.While this does not guarantee success, following the guidelines will increase the chances of your game mode(s) being promoted officially. This article explains how to have your game mode featured in Grand Theft Auto Online.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.Official tips and tricks to get your game modes features in GTA OnlineThe GTA Online community is large, and many players create and share their game modes on Rockstar Social Club. While there is a fair bit of competition, you can still get featured by creating some engaging missions.We’ve simplified the instructions shared by Rockstar Games in the GTA 5 Online Community Series Update, so you can comprehend them easily:Your gameplay should be fun and based on a simple concept so that other players can have an engaging experience.Originality is crucial for getting featured. While you can take minor inspirations from others, your game modes should not include copying or “direct references to other entertainment properties”.Race missions should allow only one vehicle to keep the gameplay balanced.You should use the Rockstar Creator tool in a standard way. Trying exploits or glitches in game modes will not get you featured.The game modes should have a fast pace and avoid unnecessary delays or halts. Things such as reset timers and deadlines should be compact in nature.While sharing your game modes on Rockstar Social Club or other places, use the #communityseries hashtag to maximize their visibility.As mentioned, these tips will increase the chances of your game mode being discovered by other players and Rockstar Games itself. Thus, follow them while creating content for the GTA Online Community Race Series or the GTA Online Community Combat Series.It is also worth noting that after the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering a 3x money bonus for playing the Community Race Series and a 2x bonus on the Featured Series missions.Also read: Rockstar reveals new GTA Online content ahead of weekly updateIs there a reward for getting featured in the GTA Online Community Series?Yes, Rockstar Games offers a unique reward if you get featured in the Community Series, regardless of whether this is your first attempt or you have been promoted in past events. You will get the R* Community Series Varsity Jacket for both male and female characters.Once you unlock the jacket, you can find it in Tops &gt; Bomber Jackets &gt; R* Community Series Varsity in your wardrobe.Also check out:GTA 5 FiveM servers might have been compromisedGTA 5 Online Community Series Update: All you need to know