5 GTA Online vehicles that you should install Drift Tuning Upgrades on 

Rockstar Games has made some GTA Online vehicles compatible with an upgrade called Drift Tuning. Installing it removes any performance modifications, but makes them significantly more adept at drifting. The upgrade, which can be equipped at the LS Car Meet for a fee, was only applicable to few vehicles initially, but that list has grown over time.

In fact, Rockstar made even more vehicles compatible with it with the August 14, 2025 weekly update. So, in this article, we will look at five GTA Online vehicles you should install Drift Tuning on.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online vehicles to install Drift Tuning on: Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, Annis Hardy, and more

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the very best GTA Online vehicles. It looks great, has an impressive top speed, high customizability, and is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade. This makes it a great choice for missions and other activities in Los Santos.

However, if drifting is what piques your interest, the Jester RR excels at that too. It is one of the most fun drift cars in the game, and is relatively easy to control, making smooth slides and turns. All of this renders the Jester RR a neat choice, not just for casual drifting, but for Drift Races as well.

The car is up for sale on Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000, and has a Trade Price of $1,477,500.

2) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Likely inspired by the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the newest GTA Online cars to have been made compatible with Drift Tuning. It is not an excellent drift car, but it gets the job done for the most part.

Furthermore, this Muscle Car costs just $745,000; so it is good for beginners, or just anyone on a tight budget to practice on, before they move on to more complex drift cars.

3) Annis Hardy

The Annis Hardy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Annis Hardy debuted in June 2025 with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It costs $1,380,000, and its exterior appears to have taken inspiration from the Nissan Laurel C33 sedan. The car's top speed, when completely upgraded, is exceptional. Hence, players will find it useful in missions, as well as races.

However, Annis Hardy's hidden talent surfaces when it is equipped with Drift Tuning. It performs quite well as a drift car, sliding around in a smooth and controlled manner. It doesn't tend to spin out of control, and while it may take a bit getting used to, the overall result is pretty satisfying.

4) Vapid Dominator FX

The Vapid Dominator FX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Dominator FX is not too different from the Annis Hardy when it comes to drifting. It has also just been made compatible with Drift Tuning, but is already making a case for being one of the top names in the category. The car is capable of making long, smooth drifts, which is perfect for Drift Races, and should be easy to handle for most players.

Those interested can buy the Vapid Dominator FX from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,550,000.

5) Dinka Chavos V6

The Dinka Chavos V6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Chavos V6 debuted with the Money Fronts DLC, and has now been made compatible with Drift Tuning. Prior to this, the sedan didn't have much going for it, besides the sleek design and good customizability.

Its performance was average, and despite having room for the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade, didn't really justify its $1,420,000 price tag. That said, now that the Chavos V6 is Drift Tuning compatible, there is a lot more character and utility to it.

Players should also check out the Declasse Drift Walton L35, which comes pre-quipped with Drift Tuning, and is available for free on Southern San Andreas Super Autos until August 27, 2025.

