5 things you need to do first in GTA Online 

GTA Online has a tons of things to do, all thanks to Rockstar Games regularly expanding the multiplayer with DLCs. There are multiple heists to pull, businesses to run, and plenty of other jobs to keep your busy. But the activities veterans generally engage in are often different from what a beginner should prioritize.

In fact, making the right moves early on keeps you ahead in Los Santos. So, here's what you need to do first in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Playing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and 4 other things you need to do first in GTA Online

1) Buy the right weapons

Weapons are crucial assets to own in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ammu-Nation outlets (depicted with a pistol on the map) are spread across southern San Andreas. This is where you can purchase most of the game's weapons. The Special Carbine is ideal for beginner missions; it deals a decent damage, has a quick firing-rate, decent range, and only costs $14,750.

You should also get the AP Pistol, an automatic handgun worth just $5,000. It's not only a good secondary but also a viable drive-by option in GTA Online.

2) Play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

Finishing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a great kickstart (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a series of six Contact Missions. Contrary to most high-paying jobs, it doesn't require any prior investments at all. Once a Vincent Effenburger calls, it unlocks, denoted by a yellow V icon.

The Farm Raid can be played solo or in a group of up to four, and completing it pays $500,000, with a $250,000 bonus if it's your first time. This job is replayable, albeit after a short cooldown, making it one of the best things to do in GTA Online for beginners as well as seasoned players. Keep grinding it to quickly set up a strong foundation.

3) Buy the Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is a highly useful asset (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Armored Karin Kuruma is a sports car with its design likely inspired by the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X. Its almost completely bulletproof windows can come in clutch. The car isn't super fast, but its top speed post upgrades gets the job done.

The Armored Kuruma costs $698,250 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos; so your first run of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid should cover the car's cost. What's more, you can use it during replays and other missions.

4) Play the First Dose missions

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars official cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The First Dose is the first-half of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars campaign. It features six missions, and can be started from the Ace Liquor store in Sandy Shores after a phone call from Nervous Ron. Completing it will allow you to set up the Acid Lab for $750,000.

This highly profitable and easy-to-run business can is another great source of income. Running it just involves resupplying the lab every now and then, and selling the product when you feel fit. For a bit of context, you can get a little over $200,000 for selling a completely filled bar of Acid Lab product.

5) Buy the Kosatka

Buy the Kosatka to play The Cayo Perico Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Kosatka submarine can be unlocked after meeting Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker, located in the basement of the Diamond Casino and Resort. Those who have it gain access to The Cayo Perico Heist that can pay close to a million dollars, depending on the Primary and Secondary Targets. It's the only GTA Online heist that can be completed solo.

The submarine costs $2,200,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, so use the Farm Raid and Acid Lab business to generate buy it. The cash earned from them and this heist opens doors to more businesses and other assets.

