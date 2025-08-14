How to get Drift Walton L35 for free in GTA Online

The Declasse Drift Walton L35 is a brand new car that has been added in GTA Online today, August 14, 2025. It belongs to the title's Off-Road category, and has a price tag of a little under $1.5 million. However, Rockstar Games has made it free for the next few days. Vehicles, even average ones, can cost millions, so this is a great opportunity to get one without spending a dime.

Claiming it is also incredibly easy, for beginners and veterans alike, and only takes a few simple steps. That said, to reiterate, the offer is time-limited. For those interested, here is how to get the Declasse Drift Walton L35 for free in GTA Online.

How to obtain the Drift Walton L35 for free in GTA Online (August 14 - 27, 2025)

Drift Walton L35's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can get the Declasse Drift Walton L35 for free in GTA Online from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Here are step-by-step instructions for the same:

Step 1 - Bring up your in-game mobile phone.

- Bring up your in-game mobile phone. Step 2 - Click on the globe icon to access the web browser.

- Click on the globe icon to access the web browser. Step 3 - Click on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (either on the home page or in the Travel And Transport tab).

- Click on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (either on the home page or in the Travel And Transport tab). Step 4 - Click on Declasse Drift Walton L35.

- Click on Declasse Drift Walton L35. Step 5 - Select a color.

- Select a color. Step 6 - Click on BUY.

You will then be asked to select one of your owned garages as the off-roader's storage location. Once selected, the car will be delivered there in a few minutes.

The Declasse Drift Walton L35 is also available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom in Los Santos. Although you won't have to pay its $1,403,750 price tag over there, a relatively short fee will be charged for some pre-fitted modifications.

It is important to note here that this offer ends on August 27, 2025.

Also check: GTA Online weekly discounts (August 14-20, 2025)

GTA Online Declasse Drift Walton L35: Few things to know

Drift Walton L35 at Premium Deluxe Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games)

Drift Walton L35's design seems to be based on the 1991 Chevrolet S-10. The vehicle's actual top speed is not known, as of this writing, since it has just debuted with today's GTA Online weekly update, but the statistic should be out in a few days.

That said, its base top speed, per game files, is 82.64 mph. This isn't impressive at all, but the car's forte appears to be drifting, as it is compatible with the Drift Tuning modification.

Interestingly, the Drift Walton L35 is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which blocks guided missile systems from locking onto vehicles equipped with it.

