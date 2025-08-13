How to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5: All supported graphics cards and more

Nvidia has now integrated support for DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced. This edition is the latest port of Rockstar Games' hit 2013 title that dropped exclusively for PC earlier this year. It made some notable improvements over this platform's original port (which came out in 2015), such as the introduction of Ray Tracing features, better audio, and support for higher resolution and performance, to name a few.
This new version supported DLSS 3 at launch, but now also supports the tech's successor, along with Multi Frame Generation. This article will guide players on how they can enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced, as well as other things to know, like supported graphics cards.
Here's how you can enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced PC
Here is a step-by-step guide to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced PC:
- Step 1 - Go to Settings (from the Landing Page or the pause menu while in-game).
- Step 2 - Click on Graphics.
- Step 3 - Scroll down to Frame Scaling.
- Step 4 - Set Frame Scaling to NVIDIA DLSS.
- Step 5 - Set Frame Generator to NVIDIA DLSS.
Note that this integration has only been made for Grand Theft Auto 5's Enhanced PC port, and not the Legacy version.
Also, those who already own the original (Legacy) port can upgrade to the Enhanced version for free on their respective platform, be it Steam, Epic Games, or the Rockstar Games Launcher.
DLSS 4 in GTA 5: Supported graphics cards
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards can utilize the basic DLSS 4 Frame Generation technology in GTA 5 Enhanced:
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060Ti
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti SUPER
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
This technology aims to improve performance by generating an AI frame between the actual ones.
However, the GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards utilize DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation technology in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced:
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060Ti
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070Ti
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
This tech generates up to three additional frames (between rendered frames) using AI.
GTA 5 Enhanced PC system requirements
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC:
Do note that neither the minimum nor recommended graphics cards support DLSS 4 Frame Generation or Multi Frame Generation. As mentioned, you'll need an RTX 40 series card to take advantage of the former and a 50 series for the latter.
