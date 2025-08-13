  • home icon
  • How to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5: All supported graphics cards and more

How to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5: All supported graphics cards and more

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 13, 2025 12:47 GMT
A quick guide to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)
A quick guide to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nvidia has now integrated support for DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced. This edition is the latest port of Rockstar Games' hit 2013 title that dropped exclusively for PC earlier this year. It made some notable improvements over this platform's original port (which came out in 2015), such as the introduction of Ray Tracing features, better audio, and support for higher resolution and performance, to name a few.

This new version supported DLSS 3 at launch, but now also supports the tech's successor, along with Multi Frame Generation. This article will guide players on how they can enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced, as well as other things to know, like supported graphics cards.

Here's how you can enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced PC

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC released in March 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC released in March 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5 Enhanced PC:

  • Step 1 - Go to Settings (from the Landing Page or the pause menu while in-game).
  • Step 2 - Click on Graphics.
  • Step 3 - Scroll down to Frame Scaling.
  • Step 4 - Set Frame Scaling to NVIDIA DLSS.
  • Step 5 - Set Frame Generator to NVIDIA DLSS.

Note that this integration has only been made for Grand Theft Auto 5's Enhanced PC port, and not the Legacy version.

Also, those who already own the original (Legacy) port can upgrade to the Enhanced version for free on their respective platform, be it Steam, Epic Games, or the Rockstar Games Launcher.

DLSS 4 in GTA 5: Supported graphics cards

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards can utilize the basic DLSS 4 Frame Generation technology in GTA 5 Enhanced:

  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060Ti
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti SUPER
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

This technology aims to improve performance by generating an AI frame between the actual ones.

However, the GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards utilize DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation technology in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced:

  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060Ti
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070Ti
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

This tech generates up to three additional frames (between rendered frames) using AI.

GTA 5 Enhanced PC system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC:

ComponentMinimum RequirementsRecommended Requirements
Operating SystemWindows 10Windows 11
Processor Intel Core i7-4770
OR
AMD FX-9590 		Intel Core i5-9600K
OR
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM8 GB16 GB
Graphics cardNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630
OR
AMD Radeon RX 6400 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
OR
AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
Do note that neither the minimum nor recommended graphics cards support DLSS 4 Frame Generation or Multi Frame Generation. As mentioned, you'll need an RTX 40 series card to take advantage of the former and a 50 series for the latter.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

