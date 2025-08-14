GTA Online weekly discounts (August 14-20, 2025)

Rockstar Games discounts several items with every GTA Online weekly update for a limited time. The items generally include vehicles and weapons, and sometimes even properties. From today, August 14, through August 20, 2025, players can enjoy generous price reductions on a plethora of vehicles, a handy, futuristic weapon, as well as a business that was introduced just a few months ago with the Money Fronts DLC.

While there are many ways to make money in Los Santos, saving cash whenever possible can help in the long-run. Let's take a look at all the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: All you need to know (August 14 - 20, 2025)

Speak with Mimi to buy the LS Car Meet membership (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is offering, 50%, 40%, and 30% discount on various items in this GTA Online weekly update.

50% off

LS Car Meet membership (talk to Mimi at the LS Car Meet)

(talk to Mimi at the LS Car Meet) Dinka Chavos V6 (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Vapid Dominator FX (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Declasse Drift Yosemite (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

40% off

Precision Rifle (Gun Van)

30% off

Up-N-Atomizer (Gun Van)

(Gun Van) Higgins Helitours (available to Hands On Car Wash owners on Maze Bank Foreclosures)

(available to Hands On Car Wash owners on Maze Bank Foreclosures) Karin Futo GTX (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Karin Sultan RS (Benny's Original Motor Works)

(Benny's Original Motor Works) Karin Vivanite (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Annis Remus (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) Annis ZR350 (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Dinka Jester RR (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Grotti Stinger GT (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Pfister Growler (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Ubermacht Cypher (Legendary Motorsport)

(Legendary Motorsport) Vapid Dominator ASP (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

(Southern San Andreas Super Autos) RUNE Cheburek (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Apart from these weekly discounts, the Declasse Drift Walton L35 is free for the time being. The vehicle can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week.

Check out: How to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5

GTA Online weekly discounts: Best picks (August 14 - 20, 2025)

Dinka Jester RR in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online weekly discounts present a good opportunity for savings, but not all deals are worth the investment.

Those interested in only the best picks can check out the Dinka Jester RR. It has an impressive top speed, sleek design (likely inspired by the Toyota Supra), and is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer, as well as Drift Tuning upgrades.

If you own the Hands On Car Wash, and some other businesses that contribute towards a healthy, regular income, the Higgins Helitours business can be a decent purchase too, especially with the discount.

