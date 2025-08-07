  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Take-Two Interactive reaffirms GTA 6's May 2026 release amid delay rumors

Take-Two Interactive reaffirms GTA 6's May 2026 release amid delay rumors

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:48 GMT
GTA 6 release date is still May 26, 2026 confirms Take-Two (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date is still May 26, 2026 confirms Take-Two (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has reaffirmed GTA 6's May 2026 release date at its latest earnings call. The long-awaited next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga was targeting a Fall 2025 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but was delayed a few months ago to May 26, 2026.

Ad

Notably, leaker Millie A had suggested that the title might be pushed back further a few months. While nothing had been hinted at officially, there was some concern among gamers. Nevertheless, Take-Two's confirmation of GTA 6 hitting its planned release date should come as relieving news.

GTA 6 still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date, Take-Two Interactive confirms at latest earnings call

Take-Two&#039;s Investor Presentation reaffirms GTA 6 release date (Image via Take-Two Interactive)
Take-Two's Investor Presentation reaffirms GTA 6 release date (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Take-Two just held its Q1 2026 earnings call, and its Investor Presentation document reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still targeting a May 26, 2026, release.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leaker Millie A on X (@millieamand) had reported recently (in a now-deleted tweet) that there might be another GTA 6 delay, this time to September 2026.

Ad

However, as far as things are concerned officially, the game is still on track to arrive by the end of May next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Check out: GTA 6 fans grow impatient under Rockstar’s latest post

What else was revealed at Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings call?

Ad

While nothing else regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 was stated at the latest Take-Two Interactive earnings call, it was revealed that the GTA franchise as a whole has sold a whopping 455 million units.

Red Dead Redemption 2, another one of Rockstar Games' major releases, has crossed the 77-million units mark in terms of sales.

Check out more related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications