Take-Two Interactive reaffirms GTA 6's May 2026 release amid delay rumors

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has reaffirmed GTA 6's May 2026 release date at its latest earnings call. The long-awaited next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga was targeting a Fall 2025 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but was delayed a few months ago to May 26, 2026.Notably, leaker Millie A had suggested that the title might be pushed back further a few months. While nothing had been hinted at officially, there was some concern among gamers. Nevertheless, Take-Two's confirmation of GTA 6 hitting its planned release date should come as relieving news.GTA 6 still on track for its May 26, 2026, release date, Take-Two Interactive confirms at latest earnings callTake-Two's Investor Presentation reaffirms GTA 6 release date (Image via Take-Two Interactive)Take-Two just held its Q1 2026 earnings call, and its Investor Presentation document reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still targeting a May 26, 2026, release.Leaker Millie A on X (@millieamand) had reported recently (in a now-deleted tweet) that there might be another GTA 6 delay, this time to September 2026.However, as far as things are concerned officially, the game is still on track to arrive by the end of May next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.Check out: GTA 6 fans grow impatient under Rockstar's latest postWhat else was revealed at Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings call?ben @videotechuk_LINKRed Dead Redemption 2 has now sold over 77M copies to date, per the Take-Two IR presentation. This game is now the 5th best selling game of all time!While nothing else regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 was stated at the latest Take-Two Interactive earnings call, it was revealed that the GTA franchise as a whole has sold a whopping 455 million units.Red Dead Redemption 2, another one of Rockstar Games' major releases, has crossed the 77-million units mark in terms of sales.