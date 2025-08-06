"$100 is a hard pass": Gamers react to the latest GTA 6 price prediction

Rockstar Games has, once again, gone silent on GTA 6, but the title remains a hot topic in the gaming community. As per a report by The Telegraph, Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush Securities, claimed that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry is expected to cost $100. This price, if true, would be well past the current gaming industry pricing norms.

Needless to say, many are not a fan of the idea and expressed how they feel about the same on social media.

For instance, reacting to an X post about the analyst's prediction, @JayViperTV said that they wouldn't be getting it at $100:

"$100 is a hard pass"

Another X user, @TheOtherK1d, reacted to this GTA 6 price prediction by stating that they would prefer getting it several years later during a sale instead:

"Will buy it 8 years after it comes out for $10 in a steam sale"

@Kazahura_Miller also said that they won't be paying $100 for a video game, further explaining that they aren't too keen on paying $70 (the current pricing norm), or even $80, which is what many speculate Grand Theft Auto 6 might cost at launch:

"I'm not paying $100 for a video game. I barely wanted to pay $70, let alone $80"

Here are some more comments from fans expressing similar sentiments:

Fans react to the $100 Grand Theft Auto 6 price prediction 1/3 (Images via X)

That being said, some would be willing to pay that much for Rockstar's highly anticipated release, like @LilGuch2, who wouldn't mind even if it costs $200.

"Idgaf if it’s 200 dollars I know I will get at least 5-10 years worth of content and enjoyment out of it."

Fans react to the $100 GTA 6 price prediction 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are a few more such comments:

Fans react to the $100 Grand Theft Auto 6 price prediction 3/3 (Images via X)

Readers are reminded that the $100 price tag is only a prediction. Rockstar Games has, as of this writing, not officially announced how much Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost.

Could GTA 6 price really be $100? Possibilities explored

Screenshot of a GTA 6 character named Boobie Ike (Image via Rockstar Games)

The excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6 is such that many regard it as possibly the most anticipated video game there's ever been. So in theory, Rockstar Games might look to capitalize on the hype and bring in significant profits by pricing the title at $100.

It may still end up doing well in terms of sales at launch, but the reactions above show that not everyone is willing to pay that much. Such a price could, hence, likely alienate a good chunk of the potential customer base, so the chances of it costing $100 don't seem huge.

Setting Grand Theft Auto 6's price somewhere around $80 instead might be a better move strategically, as that could allow more copies to be sold, and still for $10 more than what video games typically cost at the time of writing.

