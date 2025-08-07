"We need 3 trailer": GTA 6 fans grow impatient under Rockstar’s latest post

A few months have passed since Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, and a bunch of other details, but fans already seem eager for more. This is somewhat understandable, since this is arguably the most anticipated video game there has ever been, which, not to forget, has also been delayed from later this year to May 2026. Many took to the comments of the developer's latest X post and expressed what they wanted.

The said post was about the August 8, 2025 GTA Online weekly update, but a lot of the comments under it are about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. For example, one fan, @RahilEmhmed, said that they want a third trailer:

"We need 3 trailer for gta6."

rahil @RahilEmhmed @RockstarGames We need 3 trailer for gta6

Another fan, @saveukrai, urged Rockstar to reveal more information about Grand Theft Auto 6.

"Release more info on GTA VI."

Brownie 🇺🇸 🇺🇬 @saveukrai @RockstarGames Release more info on GTA VI

Similarly, X user @SKESTlNA asked the developer to show the upcoming title's gameplay.

"show us gta 6 gameplay."

skestina @SKESTlNA @RockstarGames show us gta 6 gameplay

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games confirmed that both cinematics and gameplay are there in GTA 6 trailer 2. However, we are yet to be shown raw gameplay footage.

Here are some more comments from fans about Grand Theft Auto 6 under the developer's latest post:

Fans want Rockstar Games to talk about GTA 6 (Images via X)

Rockstar has been completely silent on its upcoming release ever since the second trailer and all other information. The fanbase is seemingly growing impatient, with many even looking towards the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call in hopes for any fresh details.

When can fans expect more GTA 6 news from Rockstar? Possibilities explored

GTA 6's female lead, Lucia Caminos, in a tense situation (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, only a few months have passed since we got a fresh look at Grand Theft Auto 6 via its second trailer, as well as other things like screenshots, artwork, and clips on Rockstar Games' website.

Taking that into account, and the fact that the new GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026 (nearly a year away), it may be a while before we get to hear more on it from the developer. Unless there is to be a major announcement, somewhere around December 2025 (which would be under six months out from launch) might be when we see further marketing.

As for Take-Two Interactive earnings calls, only the release window (and the release date since its announcement) has been reiterated at these events historically. So, the chances of any major details being provided at them seem to be low.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More