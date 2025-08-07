"We need 3 trailer": GTA 6 fans grow impatient under Rockstar’s latest post

A few months have passed since Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, and a bunch of other details, but fans already seem eager for more. This is somewhat understandable, since this is arguably the most anticipated video game there has ever been, which, not to forget, has also been delayed from later this year to May 2026. Many took to the comments of the developer's latest X post and expressed what they wanted.
The said post was about the August 8, 2025 GTA Online weekly update, but a lot of the comments under it are about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. For example, one fan, @RahilEmhmed, said that they want a third trailer:
"We need 3 trailer for gta6."
Another fan, @saveukrai, urged Rockstar to reveal more information about Grand Theft Auto 6.
"Release more info on GTA VI."
Similarly, X user @SKESTlNA asked the developer to show the upcoming title's gameplay.
"show us gta 6 gameplay."
It is worth noting that Rockstar Games confirmed that both cinematics and gameplay are there in GTA 6 trailer 2. However, we are yet to be shown raw gameplay footage.
Here are some more comments from fans about Grand Theft Auto 6 under the developer's latest post:
Rockstar has been completely silent on its upcoming release ever since the second trailer and all other information. The fanbase is seemingly growing impatient, with many even looking towards the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call in hopes for any fresh details.
Check out: What should GTA 6 fans expect from the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call?
When can fans expect more GTA 6 news from Rockstar? Possibilities explored
As mentioned, only a few months have passed since we got a fresh look at Grand Theft Auto 6 via its second trailer, as well as other things like screenshots, artwork, and clips on Rockstar Games' website.
Taking that into account, and the fact that the new GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026 (nearly a year away), it may be a while before we get to hear more on it from the developer. Unless there is to be a major announcement, somewhere around December 2025 (which would be under six months out from launch) might be when we see further marketing.
As for Take-Two Interactive earnings calls, only the release window (and the release date since its announcement) has been reiterated at these events historically. So, the chances of any major details being provided at them seem to be low.
