Rockstar Games has dropped a fresh GTA Online weekly update, and this one not only brings about bonuses, discounts, and offers as usual but also a brand new addition: the Community Race Series. Many of the deals and content are worth checking out, but some things can be avoided as well. This can be either due to availability of better alternatives, bad value for money, or other such reasons.

In this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Assigning Staff deliveries and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (August 7 - 13, 2025)

1) Getting the Karin Boor

Karin Boor costs $1,280,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It is relatively slow, even with performance upgrades installed, and doesn't do anything spectacular as an off-roader too, which is the class that it belongs to. In short, the car doesn't really justify its hefty price tag.

It is the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week, though, which means if you're lucky you can get it for free. That said, Karin Boor can be avoided either way as it won't add anything special to your collection.

2) Buying the Buckingham Miljet

Buckingham Miljet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Miljet is a private jet that costs $1,700,000 on Elitas Travel. The current GTA Online weekly update has discounted it by 40%, which is a generous price reduction, but this isn't exactly a value-for-money deal.

Miljet isn't among the fastest planes in the game, nor does it offer any unique features. It can accommodate 16 players, which may be an encouraging factor if you play in big groups. Other than that, the plane would very likely be a waste of money, especially for solo players.

3) Assigning Auto Shop Staff deliveries

Auto Shop Client Jobs have a decent payout (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Auto Shop business has multiple sources of income. Client Jobs, which are paying twice the usual this week, are among them. They involve customizing a customer's car per their listed preferences and then delivering it to their address.

The delivery can either be done by the player or assigned to a Staff member (if the related upgrade is purchased). The latter can come off as more convenient in theory, but in practice, Staff members can a bit longer to complete the task, and also damage the car during delivery, which will reduce the final payout. Yes, players too can cause damage, but they have more control over it as compared to an NPC.

4) Buying the Military Rifle

The Military Rifle in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Military Rifle can be purchased at 30% off on its $397,500 price tag from the GTA Online Gun Van this week. It is a good assault rifle to equip, but not if you already have the Service Carbine or the El Strickler Military Rifle. That's because their performance is quite similar to one another, so buying the Military Rifle won't add anything new to your arsenal.

If you don't have the Service Carbine, note that it can be obtained for free via a quest, which also rewards a decent payout on top of the weapon.

5) Buckingham SuperVolito

Buckingham SuperVolito (Image via Rockstar Games)

Buckingham SuperVolito is a helicopter introduced all the way back in 2015. Its base price is $2,113,000 on Elitas Travel, which has been discounted by 40% in GTA Online this week.

However, much like the Miljet, this aircraft isn't worth getting, even with the discount. The SuperVolito isn't fast, armored, and cannot be weaponized. Its design is also pretty standard, not that it being any different would justify the cost.

