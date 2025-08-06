What should GTA 6 fans expect from the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call?

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is going to host its next earnings call in the coming days. Naturally, some GTA 6 fans are wondering if they might get an update on the upcoming title. These events are generally for discussing the financial results of a company's fiscal quarters, but some information on upcoming video games can be provided at them.

This has happened in the case of GTA 6 as well, when Take-Two confirmed its original release window (Fall 2025) during one of its earnings call events in early 2024. So, in this article, we will explore what Grand Theft Auto fans should expect from the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call.

GTA 6 and Take-Two Interactive earnings calls: A brief history

Details of the next Take-Two earnings call (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Rockstar Games had announced 2025 as GTA 6's release year through the title's first trailer, which debuted in December 2023. A few months later, in May 2024, Take-Two Interactive narrowed down the launch plans, confirming that it was targeting a Fall 2025 release for the next GTA game.

The same release window was reiterated at every rendition of the event since then, until a delay to May 26, 2026, was announced fairly recently.

Then, at the following earnings call, Take-Two reiterated the new GTA 6 release date and also shared a few other things, like how the game's development only kicked off properly in 2020, and that its complexity is greater than any previous Rockstar Games title.

What to expect from the next Take-Two earnings call regarding GTA 6

ben @videotechuk_ "Grand Theft Auto VI began development in earnest in 2020 following the massive success of Red Dead Redemption 2, and the title is now the most anticipated entertainment property of all time." We now have transcripts from the investor call!

Given that a fair bit about the upcoming GTA game has already been officially disclosed since the delay, fans shouldn't expect much at the next Take-Two earnings call, which is going to be held on August 7, 2025. At most, the title's new release date might be reiterated, provided the game's release schedule is on track. If there is to be a major change in plans, Rockstar would likely announce that beforehand.

Some fans might also be expecting an announcement from Rockstar Games in the form of new trailers, screenshots, or other information. After all, Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially announced for the first time in November 2023, right before a Take-Two earnings call.

However, the possibility of anything such happening at this particular point in time seems to be quite low. That is because the developer has already dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2, a plethora of screenshots, character details, as well as new official artwork, shortly after the delay.

Additionally, since the title's release date is currently set for May 2026 (just shy of a year away as of this writing), more marketing materials being dropped this early feels unlikely.

Having said that, readers should note that this is only speculation based on past occurrences. What actually gets shared at the next Take-Two earnings call remains to be seen.

