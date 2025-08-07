5 bonuses to collect in GTA Online (August 7-13, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought along interesting bonuses. Not only do they cover some existing jobs, but also a brand new piece of content that debuted today, August 7, 2025, itself. Weekly updates present a great opportunity to earn additional income from the jobs you may grind on a regular basis. Needless to say, players should know about all such aspects to make the most of the occassion.

So, this article will list five bonuses to collect in GTA Online this week, starting from today, through August 13, 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

3x payout on Community Race Series and 4 other bonuses to collect in GTA Online (August 7-13, 2025)

1) 2x payout on Madrazo Hits

Madrazo Hits are assassination jobs assigned by Los Santos' notorious drug lord, Martin Madrazo. Those who own a Bail Office in GTA Online will receive a text from him every now and then, informing of a hit being available. If accepted, the designated target must be found in a dedicated search area, neutralized, and their photo send to the drug lord.

This job usually pays $20,000; there's an additional $10,000 for eliminating the target with the specified weapon. This week, Madrazo Hits are giving twice that, which is a good bonus for relatively easy work.

2) Weekly Challenge bonus

Complete Weekly Challenges to earn bonus cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing three Madrazo Hits through August 13, 2025, will hand out a $100,000 bonus for completing the latest Weekly Challenge. This makes Madrazo Hits a must-do job for the next few days.

Weekly Challenges change with every GTA Online weekly update, and can be checked in the Interaction Menu. For those unaware, the objective is mentioned in the Challenges tab of the Interaction Menu.

3) 3x payout on Community Race Series

Community Series update artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Community Race Series is a brand new expansion of the multiplayer's Community Series playlist. It has debuted today, and features some of the best tracks crafted by players from the Grand Theft Auto community, selected officially by the developer.

The payout of Community Series jobs generally isn't huge, but since this is brand new content, and is paying thrice the regular payout too, one should not miss out on the lucrative bonuses.

4) 3x payout on Madrazo Dispatch Services

Madrazo Dispatch Services are also assassination missions, but they are structured like GTA Online Contact Missions. To start, one can either visit the drug lord's residence just outside Los Santos.

Alternatively, Madrazo Dispatch Services can be started from the pause menu by going to - Online > Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Missions. They are named as Dispatch I, Dispatch II, Dispatch III, all the way to Dispatch VI. Note that these missions can either be done solo or in a group of four. Once again, the actual payout isn't huge, but the 3x bonuses makes them worth grinding this week.

5) 2x payout on Client Jobs

Auto Shop interiors can be customized (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Auto Shop Client Jobs are one of the easiest ways to make a decent amount of cash. Those who own this business will have a customer's car spawn at the car lift inside periodically.

It must be modded as per the customer's liking and then delivered to their doorstep. On regular days, players can earn up to $60,000; but the current weekly update has doubled this payout through August 13, 2025.

