GTA 6 pricing strategy shared amid $100 speculation: Report

Speculations regarding the price for GTA 6 have dominated the gaming world. Quite recently, an analyst reported that he expects it to cost $100, a notable leap from the industry's pricing norms. While Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the exact cost, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has shed some light on its pricing strategy, as per a report by Variety.

As per this report, Take-Two's CEO has stated that the announcement will come from Rockstar in due time, and their goal is to deliver more value than what is being charged.

Take-Two CEO has reportedly shed some light on GTA 6 pricing strategy

In an interview with Variety, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to a query regarding the upcoming GTA installment's price:

"So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time"

He went on to provide some context regarding the company's strategy for pricing. While no particulars were mentioned, Zelnick did state that their goal is to always deliver more value than the price.

"Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever."

He further elaborated how the industry aims to launch a product at a premium price, typically reducing the cost over time, and that Take-Two follows the same approach. Zelnick concluded by saying that the focus is to ensure that consumers have a great experience, not only due to a game's quality, but also because of its price:

"I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."

For a long time, many have speculated that the GTA 6 price might be a notch above the current standard pricing, which is around $70. Some speculations have even reported as high as $100.

This reported statement on the pricing strategy doesn't reveal exactly how much GTA 6 will cost, but suggests that Take-Two wants the title to be worth its price.

What did Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings call reveal about GTA 6?

Not much was talked about GTA 6 during Take-Two Interactive's recently held earnings call. However, it was confirmed that the much-awaited title is still planned to hit shelves on May 26, 2026.

