What will likely be the price of GTA 6? Take-Two Interactive's recent comments explored

The retail price of GTA 6 remains a mystery, as Rockstar Games has not shared any definitive information yet. However, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO recently shared some hints about the upcoming title’s pricing. The official was interviewed by Variety, where he stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would follow the standard pricing trend of the industry.Even though Take-Two Interactive did not give a solid figure, we can presume that GTA 6 might cost around $70 or $80, at least for the base version. Read on to know more about what the parent company said about the pricing.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.GTA 6’s price will follow the standard industry practices, says Take-Two Interactive CEOOn August 7, 2025, Variety asked Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick about the GTA 6 pricing strategy, where the latter stated the following:“So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time.”Elaborating more on the topic, Strauss said that the gaming industry typically launches new titles at a premium price and reduces it gradually, as time goes by. They (Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games) also do the same, and Grand Theft Auto 6 would follow the same strategy.His exact statement was as follows:“...the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing.”As of now, the standard price of video games is around $70, and it is slowly increasing to the $80 mark. Therefore, based on Take-Two’s CEO’s statement, we can expect the upcoming title to cost around this price bracket.Also read: GTA 6 and its $1.5 billion production cost estimate: All you need to knowStrauss Zelnick also highlighted that, whatever the cost of Grand Theft Auto 6, the consumers would pay a fair price for it. His words were as follows:“...we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”Readers should note that Take-Two Interactive also indirectly hinted at special editions for Grand Theft Auto 6. These are likely to cost more, and might be available for a limited time only. Regardless, the standard version should cost around the $70-80 mark.Did Take-Two Interactive say anything about the rumored GTA 6 delay?No, Take-Two Interactive did not say anything about the GTA 6 delay rumor in its latest Earnings Call meeting on August 7, 2025. However, the parent company re-mentioned the previously announced release date of May 26, 2026, in its official documents.Thus, GTA fans should only consider the official information regarding the title’s release.Also check out:Grand Theft Auto 6 could generate $10 billion in revenue, predicts analyst: ReportWill Grand Theft Auto 6 have age verification via ID: Possibilities explored