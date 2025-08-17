  • home icon
5 reasons why you should check out the GTA 6 mapping project

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 17, 2025 08:31 GMT
Here
Here's why the GTA 6 mapping project is worth checking out (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 mapping project is a very interesting community endeavor that has been going on for quite some time now. Many from the Grand Theft Auto community have come together to try and figure out just what the map of the series' upcoming installment might look like. Rockstar Games has shown-off some locations from the state of Leonida in-game, but we are yet to be shown the official layout of the map.

It is worth noting that the mapping project isn't official in any way, but it is something that may keep you excited in the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons to check out the GTA 6 mapping project

1) It is based on leaked and official footage

The mapping project&#039;s latest iteration as of this writing (Image via DuPz0r || VIMAP)
Back in September 2022, a significant amount of GTA 6 development footage got leaked online. This can be considered as the foundation of the mapping project. The footage had not only gameplay, but also coordinates from the developer's proprietary RAGE engine; this allowed for a rough potential outline of map, as well as possible positions of certain districts.

Since then, the mapping project has been gradually updated with the help of trailers and screenshots. Yes, it is a speculated map, but one that uses deep analysis of actual content as its basis, which certainly makes it worth checking out.

2) Past record

A look at the GTA 5 mapping project (Image via X/@Blacked15722688)
Prior to Grand Theft Auto 5's release in September 2013, the Grand Theft Auto community had also carried out a GTA 5 mapping project, which turned out to be quite accurate.

This doesn't guarantee that the GTA 6 mapping project would be just as accurate, but it sure builds a lot of intrigue around it. And at the very least, it would be fun to see the progress leading up to the title's release date and then compare it with the official version of Leonida.

3) Visualize its potential scale

The GTA 5 map is the biggest in the series so far, but fans want the next one to be even bigger. The official thing isn't out yet, but as mentioned, the mapping project utilized RAGE engine coordinates spotted in the GTA 6 leaks to lay down a rough estimate of its size and outline.

Comparing it with the GTA 5 map using these coordinates suggests that the state of Leonida might be quite bigger than southern San Andreas. While still officially unconfirmed, this comparison can help visualize the potential scale of the GTA 6 map.

Read more: GTA 6 pricing strategy shared amid $100 speculation

4) Comparison with the original Vice City

An official screenshot of Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)
Vice City, Rockstar's iteration of Miami, is an iconic location in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Although the name was there in the first GTA game itself, the most popular rendition so far is from the series' 2002 classic - Grand Theft Auto Vice City. The location is now set to appear in a fresh entry for the first time after 2006's Vice City Stories.

Notably, Vice City is one of the most updated sections in the GTA 6 mapping project. Comparing it with the classic version to see just how much things might change in the latest rendition can be quite fun.

5) Keep the excitement going

GTA 6 delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has, once again, gone completely silent on Grand Theft Auto 6 after dropping its second trailer and screenshots in May 2025. And taking its release date into account (May 26, 2026), it may be a long time before we get to see more of it.

Keeping up with the GTA 6 mapping project, and interacting with the community in related analysis and speculations can be a good way to keep the buzz alive during this information drought.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

