Why pricing in GTA Online makes no sense

There are many good things about GTA Online, but the pricing of in-game items is certainly not one of them. The economy in the state of southern San Andreas, that is, Los Santos and Blaine County, is extremely inflated. And while there are several sources of income, not all jobs and activities pay well. This not only makes it challenging to afford the best things, particularly for new and intermediate players, but has also made the gameplay loop grindy.
This article takes a closer look at why the pricing in GTA Online does not appear to make much sense.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Taking a closer look at the absurd pricing system of GTA Online
During the early days of Grand Theft Auto Online (back in 2013), the Truffade Adder was one of the most expensive items, costing a million dollars in-game. This was understandable, since it is a fast and stylish supercar. Today, however, this price point is considered somewhat of a bargain.
So many items have been added to the multiplayer over the years, but unregulated pricing has made things go haywire. For example, the BF Ramp Buggy, a very gimmicky car that is basically a ramp on wheels, costs a whopping $3,192,000. It doesn't compare to the Adder in terms of looks or performance, but it is over twice the cost.
Check out: 5 best out-of-bounds locations in the GTA games
If players buy a Vehicle Warehouse business and complete the Special Vehicle Work mission related to the BF Ramp Buggy, they will unlock its Trade Price, which is a discounted rate. But even that is $2,400,000.
Oddly enough, even the Dinka Jester RR, a sleek sports car based on a modern iteration of the Toyota Supra, which is highly customizable and has remarkable performance, is cheaper than the Ramp Buggy.
Another fine example of the unjust pricing system in GTA Online is the Buckingham Luxor plane, a private jet that costs $1,625,000. Its variant, the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, costs $10,000,000.
One would assume the price hike to be a result of some exclusive features, but that isn't the case. There is absolutely no difference between them, besides the Luxor Deluxe sporting a gold color scheme and having two fewer seats.
The pricing doesn't make much sense when it comes to weapons either. For instance, the Stun Gun, which is non-lethal, costs $375,000, which is $5,000 more than the Service Carbine, one of the best assault rifles.
To survive in this steep economy, gamers need to grind activities. There are many things to do in GTA Online, but the payout disparity has created an issue. Missions and multiplayer modes don't pay well, and so, most players look to heists and businesses, repeating them non-stop.
Unless you want some variety in the gameplay loop, there isn't much reason to play Contact Missions either. Most pay between $20,000 and $30,000 as opposed to something like The Cayo Perico Heist, which can earn you close to a million dollars. Playing the same high-paying jobs over and over might make you rich, but it gets boring quickly.
It may be too late in GTA Online's lifecycle to expect a wide-scale price readjustment from Rockstar Games. However, the studio should look to have GTA 6 Online (Grand Theft Auto 6's potential multiplayer mode) maintain a realistic economy and have its jobs pay relatively well.
Players shouldn't be forced to seek only the best-paying options, but instead, should be able to sustain themselves with all other activities.
Check out more related content:
- Battlefield mod converts entire game to GTA San Andreas
- Top hot rods in Grand Theft Auto Online
- How to buy original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on PC
- 5 best unobtainable vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online