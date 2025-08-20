Why pricing in GTA Online makes no sense

There are many good things about GTA Online, but the pricing of in-game items is certainly not one of them. The economy in the state of southern San Andreas, that is, Los Santos and Blaine County, is extremely inflated. And while there are several sources of income, not all jobs and activities pay well. This not only makes it challenging to afford the best things, particularly for new and intermediate players, but has also made the gameplay loop grindy.

Ad

This article takes a closer look at why the pricing in GTA Online does not appear to make much sense.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Taking a closer look at the absurd pricing system of GTA Online

This million-dollar supercar was once the most expensive item in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

During the early days of Grand Theft Auto Online (back in 2013), the Truffade Adder was one of the most expensive items, costing a million dollars in-game. This was understandable, since it is a fast and stylish supercar. Today, however, this price point is considered somewhat of a bargain.

Ad

Trending

So many items have been added to the multiplayer over the years, but unregulated pricing has made things go haywire. For example, the BF Ramp Buggy, a very gimmicky car that is basically a ramp on wheels, costs a whopping $3,192,000. It doesn't compare to the Adder in terms of looks or performance, but it is over twice the cost.

The BF Ramp Buggy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Check out: 5 best out-of-bounds locations in the GTA games

Ad

If players buy a Vehicle Warehouse business and complete the Special Vehicle Work mission related to the BF Ramp Buggy, they will unlock its Trade Price, which is a discounted rate. But even that is $2,400,000.

Oddly enough, even the Dinka Jester RR, a sleek sports car based on a modern iteration of the Toyota Supra, which is highly customizable and has remarkable performance, is cheaper than the Ramp Buggy.

Another fine example of the unjust pricing system in GTA Online is the Buckingham Luxor plane, a private jet that costs $1,625,000. Its variant, the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, costs $10,000,000.

Ad

One would assume the price hike to be a result of some exclusive features, but that isn't the case. There is absolutely no difference between them, besides the Luxor Deluxe sporting a gold color scheme and having two fewer seats.

The pricing doesn't make much sense when it comes to weapons either. For instance, the Stun Gun, which is non-lethal, costs $375,000, which is $5,000 more than the Service Carbine, one of the best assault rifles.

Ad

The Service Carbine can also be obtained for free through a quest (Image via Rockstar Games)

To survive in this steep economy, gamers need to grind activities. There are many things to do in GTA Online, but the payout disparity has created an issue. Missions and multiplayer modes don't pay well, and so, most players look to heists and businesses, repeating them non-stop.

Ad

Unless you want some variety in the gameplay loop, there isn't much reason to play Contact Missions either. Most pay between $20,000 and $30,000 as opposed to something like The Cayo Perico Heist, which can earn you close to a million dollars. Playing the same high-paying jobs over and over might make you rich, but it gets boring quickly.

It may be too late in GTA Online's lifecycle to expect a wide-scale price readjustment from Rockstar Games. However, the studio should look to have GTA 6 Online (Grand Theft Auto 6's potential multiplayer mode) maintain a realistic economy and have its jobs pay relatively well.

Ad

Players shouldn't be forced to seek only the best-paying options, but instead, should be able to sustain themselves with all other activities.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More