How to buy original GTA Trilogy on PC

The original GTA Trilogy, which consists of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, put Rockstar Games on the map. They were ahead of their time in many ways and captured the imagination of gamers across the globe. In 2021, the developer announced, as well as released their remasters (The Definitive Edition), generating much hype initially, but their buggy state at launch was disappointing.
This resulted in many going back to the classics, and while most of the remasters' issues have now been fixed, many still prefer the OG. They cannot be purchased from Steam anymore, but fans can buy the original GTA Trilogy on PC directly from Rockstar Games' website.
The original GTA Trilogy PC version can be bought from Rockstar Games' official website
Here is a step-by-step guide to buying the original GTA Trilogy on PC:
- Step 1 - Visit the Rockstar Games website.
- Step 2 - Sign in to your Rockstar Games account (icon will be in the top-right corner).
- Step 3 - Click on Store (should be located at the top of the page).
- Step 4 - Click on Games (should be located at the top of the page).
- Step 5 - Select Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.
- Step 6 - Click on PC BUY NOW (the price will be mentioned here as well).
- Step 7 - Select your preferred payment method from the displayed options and pay.
Make sure you select Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and not Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. As of this writing this article, it costs $29.99.
Once the payment is successfully, the original iterations of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be available to download on PC from the Rockstar Games Launcher.
How to download the Rockstar Games Launcher
If you do not have the Rockstar Games Launcher, download it from the developer's website. Here's how it's done:
- Step 1 - Visit the Rockstar Games website.
- Step 2 - Click on GET LAUNCHER (top-right corner of the screen).
- Step 3 - Select Download for Windows.
- Step 4 - Install the Rockstar Games Launcher from the downloaded setup file.
Once it is installed, log in with your Rockstar Games account and access all of your owned PC titles from the developer. They will be listed in the My Library section on the left side of the user interface.
