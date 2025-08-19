5 reasons why the smaller GTA San Andreas map is better than GTA 5's map

GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 feature two of the biggest maps in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Interestingly, both Rockstar Games titles are set in different iterations of the fictional state of San Andreas, likely based on California. The latter's map is bigger in terms of area, but the former can still be considered better in certain aspects.

Ad

This article lists five factors that make the smaller Grand Theft Auto San Andreas map better than Grand Theft Auto 5's map.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 things that make the GTA San Andreas map better than the GTA 5 map

1) More cities

Grand Theft Auto 5's Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like most entries in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto 5's map features only one major city - Los Santos. Its design has likely been inspired by that of Los Angeles, and is quite detailed, as well as expansive.

Ad

Trending

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' map, on the other hand, not only includes Los Santos, but two additional major cities - San Fierro (based on San Francisco) and Las Venturas (based on Las Vegas). They are all of a similar scale and help make this rendition of San Andreas feel like an actual state.

2) Better layout

Grand Theft Auto 5's map vs Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' map (Images via Rockstar Games || GTA Base || GTA Wiki)

The city of Los Santos is tucked in the bottom half of GTA 5's map. The rest of the landmass is Blaine County and the Mount Chiliad region, most of which comprises wilderness or desert areas. Yes, there are small settlements like Grapeseed, Sandy Shores, and Paleto Bay, but there's no real reason to visit them unless the player is required to do so because of a mission.

Ad

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' map layout benefits from the presence of three big cities. There are interesting towns and settlements between them, too, all providing players with a lively world across the state.

Check out: 5 reasons why you should check out the GTA 6 mapping project

3) Distinct atmosphere

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Each of the three cities in the GTA San Andreas map has its own distinct atmosphere. Los Santos boasts its iconic sepia, sunset vibe, San Fierro embraces cooler tones, and Las Venturas has its buzzing nightlife.

Ad

Grand Theft Auto 5's Los Santos holds up quite well to its 3D Universe counterpart in this regard. The atmospheric lighting looks impressive at dusk. Unfortunately, other areas on the map don't exactly have a unique thematic identity.

4) More interiors

Ad

One of the best things about Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is the number of accessible interiors. Restaurants, shops, clubs, casinos, and gyms can be visited and interacted with in this game. Almost every corner of the map has something for players to indulge in, making for a deeply immersive experience.

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto 5, accessible interiors are among its biggest drawbacks. The map is certainly larger, and the city looks dense and detailed on the outside, but most of the buildings act as fillers, with nothing to offer in terms of gameplay and interactivity.

Ad

Also check: Why Grand Theft Auto clones don't work anymore

5) More iconic landmarks

A police helicopter flies under the Gant Bridge in San Fierro (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 also lacks when it comes to iconic landmarks. The Vinewood sign, Galileo Observatory, Del Perro Pier, and Mount Chiliad are some recognizable spots. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, though, has all of that in its Los Santos, and more in other areas of the map.

Ad

For example, there is the Gant Bridge in San Fierro, based on the Golden Gate Bridge, Area 69 (a secret military base), The Big Pecker, The Camel's Toe casino, which resembles the Great Sphinx of Giza, and a lot more.

Read more: 5 ways CJ from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was a better hero than Grand Theft Auto 5’s protagonists

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More