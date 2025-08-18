Why GTA clones don't work anymore

When people talk about open-world crime games, the first that comes to mind is GTA. And yes, the conversation about GTA clones always pops up, especially now with GTA 6 on the horizon. Back in the early 2000s, the market was full of games that tried to ride Rockstar’s wave. Some nailed a few things, some completely missed.

But the truth is, those GTA clones no longer work effectively, and there are many reasons why.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Back when GTA clones were everywhere

Glimpses from Mafia, True Crime: Streets of LA, Saints Row, and Sleeping Dogs (Image via 2K / Activision/ THQ / Square Enix)

You had games like Mafia, True Crime: Streets of LA, Saints Row, Sleeping Dogs, and plenty more that popped up between the early 2000s and mid-2010s. They weren’t just copies either, as each had its own spin.

