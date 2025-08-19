Why GTA 6 shouldn't rely on Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games has not confirmed GTA 6 for PC so far, but given the history of Grand Theft Auto titles, the next one is expected to arrive on the platform eventually. This potential port should likely be available on Steam, Epic Games, as well as the Rockstar Games Launcher, which, notably, has not exactly been popular among gamers due to various reasons.

Ad

The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is not just the developer's biggest project since 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, but perhaps the biggest ever. Therefore, having GTA 6 rely heavily on the Rockstar Games Launcher like its peers might not be the best idea.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Exploring why GTA 6 relying on the Rockstar Games Launcher may not be a good idea

Rockstar Games Launcher interface (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rockstar Games Launcher has had a rough past. Players have often reported facing various kinds of issues when trying to access titles, such as not being able to log in, the platform failing to initialize, getting stuck in endless updates or loading, crashing, and more.

Ad

Trending

These issues can worsen due to the massive traffic that usually accompanies big launches. When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PC in 2019, many users faced problems. So when it comes to something like GTA 6, arguably the most anticipated video game so far, Rockstar Games Launcher might not be the ideal platform. The developer can drop patches to fix things in such situations, but one would want a smooth launch for what is possibly its biggest release ever.

Ad

Other platforms, such as Steam, for example, should be better equipped to handle big launches, as it regularly sees major title releases from various developers. But what's interesting is that even if you start a Rockstar title from Steam (or Epic Games), it will still launch through the Rockstar Games Launcher, which defeats the purpose of alternatives.

GTA 6 trailers and screenshots have significantly increased the level of excitement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Check out: How long will it likely be before GTA 6 comes out on PC?

Ad

Removing this unnecessary extra step might, hence, be the right thing to do for the potential GTA 6 PC port. PC Gamers have also expressed frustration about having to register and log into multiple launchers.

So, in addition to a technical perspective, it would also be good for users not to have Grand Theft Auto 6 rely heavily on the Rockstar Games Launcher and let players easily access it from the platform of their choice.

Ad

There is no telling how long PC gamers must wait for a port, but whenever that arrives (if at all), they shouldn't be made to wait even more due to launcher-based technical issues.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More