Why GTA 6 shouldn't rely on Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games has not confirmed GTA 6 for PC so far, but given the history of Grand Theft Auto titles, the next one is expected to arrive on the platform eventually. This potential port should likely be available on Steam, Epic Games, as well as the Rockstar Games Launcher, which, notably, has not exactly been popular among gamers due to various reasons.
The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is not just the developer's biggest project since 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, but perhaps the biggest ever. Therefore, having GTA 6 rely heavily on the Rockstar Games Launcher like its peers might not be the best idea.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Exploring why GTA 6 relying on the Rockstar Games Launcher may not be a good idea
The Rockstar Games Launcher has had a rough past. Players have often reported facing various kinds of issues when trying to access titles, such as not being able to log in, the platform failing to initialize, getting stuck in endless updates or loading, crashing, and more.
These issues can worsen due to the massive traffic that usually accompanies big launches. When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PC in 2019, many users faced problems. So when it comes to something like GTA 6, arguably the most anticipated video game so far, Rockstar Games Launcher might not be the ideal platform. The developer can drop patches to fix things in such situations, but one would want a smooth launch for what is possibly its biggest release ever.
Other platforms, such as Steam, for example, should be better equipped to handle big launches, as it regularly sees major title releases from various developers. But what's interesting is that even if you start a Rockstar title from Steam (or Epic Games), it will still launch through the Rockstar Games Launcher, which defeats the purpose of alternatives.
Removing this unnecessary extra step might, hence, be the right thing to do for the potential GTA 6 PC port. PC Gamers have also expressed frustration about having to register and log into multiple launchers.
So, in addition to a technical perspective, it would also be good for users not to have Grand Theft Auto 6 rely heavily on the Rockstar Games Launcher and let players easily access it from the platform of their choice.
There is no telling how long PC gamers must wait for a port, but whenever that arrives (if at all), they shouldn't be made to wait even more due to launcher-based technical issues.
