Top 5 hot rods in GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online boasts a hefty selection of cars, and hot rods are among the many types of vehicles you will find in it. For those unaware, a hot rod is basically a vintage ride that's been modified for enhanced performance. They are often seen boasting an exposed engine, which imparts uniqueness to their designs and makes them instantly recognizable.

Rockstar Games has added quite a bit of these vehicles to its multiplayer Grand Theft Auto title over the years, and players can obtain them from in-game websites. That said, for those interested in only the best choices, here are the top five hot rods in GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Vapid Hustler, Hot Rod Blazer, and other top hot rods in GTA 5 Online

5) Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

The Tornado Rat Rod in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Tornado Rat Rod instantly springs to mind whenever GTA 5 Online hot rods are discussed. This car is a variant of the standard Declasse Tornado, which appears to be based on the Chevrolet Bel Air. The hot rod version has a completely exposed front end, and a rusty, dilapidated look, which is certainly quite unique.

That said, the Tornado Rat Rod's performance can be disappointing (as one would expect), and while the rather odd design choice stands out, it doesn't help the car much with the ranking on this list. Readers should further note that this hot rod is not available for purchase at all times.

4) Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Here's a look at the Hot Rod Blazer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer is another unique entry on this list. While most hot rods are cars, this one is more like a quadbike. That being said, the design sure is interesting to look at, and the vehicle is fun to drive.

Another great thing about the Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer is that it costs just $69,000; however, like the Tornado Rat Rod, it was removed from GTA 5 Online in 2023. These removed vehicles are brought back occasionally (without any prior intimation) during weekly updates, so those interested are advised to keep an eye out.

3) Vapid Hustler

The hot rod Vapid Hustler (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Hustler seems to be Rockstar Games' take on the 1932 Ford Coupe. The vintage car can be customized to have an exposed engine setup, essentially transforming into a hot rod. Notably, its performance is very impressive as well.

Once performance upgrades are installed, the Hustler can attain a really good top speed. Unfortunately, it, too, is a removed vehicle, so players will have to keep checking the weekly update bonuses list to see if the Vapid Hustler is temporarily back on sale.

2) Albany Franken Stange

The ominous Franken Stange (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Albany Franken Stange is likely the best-looking hot rod in GTA 5 Online. It is basically a 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan with an exposed engine, and its appearance can be enhanced further by equipping fire-themed liveries like Hell's Furnace, Blazing Death, and Midnight Potion, which provide it with the typical hot rod aesthetic.

The Franken Stange, like all other vehicles on this list so far, is a removed car. However, it is often brought back during the Halloween season. Rockstar Games has set its price at $550,000, which, although not exactly cheap, is still an affordable rate in the context of GTA Online's economy.

1) Vapid Hotknife

The Vapid Hotknife is the best hot rod in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Hotknife, a classic vintage ride seemingly inspired by the 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe, achieves the top spot on this list. One reason for this is how cool it looks with the exposed engine setup. For that, players need to equip the Triple Intake Bug Catcher option under the Hoods category during customization at any vehicle workshop.

The Hotknife's performance is also decent. Furthermore, this GTA Online hot rod is still available for purchase, and can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for just $90,000.

