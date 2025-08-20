Why GTA 6 Online protagonist should be able to speak

Rockstar Games hasn't mentioned anything about GTA 6 Online (Grand Theft Auto 6's potential multiplayer mode) so far. However, seeing the success that its predecessor's multiplayer, GTA Online, achieved, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is expected to have one.
Needless to say, a successor should improve upon the original in many ways, and one important aspect to consider in this case is the silent protagonist.
Much like Grand Theft Auto 3's lead character, Claude, the player's character in GTA Online does not speak at all. This article will discuss why the GTA 6 Online protagonist should. Read on to know more.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
A speaking protagonist in GTA 6 Online could improve the overall experience
GTA Online's gameplay does not follow a singular narrative like GTA 5's story mode does. However, there are missions and character interactions during cutscenes as well as phone calls at various points.
The protagonist not responding verbally to anything that's being said to them or happening around them makes these segments awkward. This happens every single time a new DLC comes around. Rockstar adds a new business or a mission campaign, players get to the introductory cutscene, and their character stays silent as all the exposition is provided.
Now, things have worked this way so far without any major problems, but that doesn't mean that a change isn't required. A speaking protagonist in these situations could result in more enjoyable interactions with different characters.
It could improve immersion to an extent, make the narrative compelling, and help players connect with the online protagonist on a much deeper level, just as they do with story mode protagonists.
This can even benefit GTA 6 Online from the perspective of longevity. If we take the time that has gone into the development of the title into account, including the delay from Fall 2025 to May 2026, a potential sequel, perhaps Grand Theft Auto 7, seems incredibly distant at the moment.
So in the meantime, a speaking protagonist with more in-depth arcs and narratives, continued with regular DLCs, could keep players a lot more entertained than GTA Online has.
Having said that, Rockstar's plans regarding its next title are mostly under wraps. So, exactly how GTA 6 Online turns out, something which has yet to be announced, remains to be seen.
