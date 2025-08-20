Battlefield mod converts entire game to GTA San Andreas

Battlefield and GTA franchises are set to welcome highly-anticipated fresh installments. Battlefield 6, whose recent open beta received a lot of praise, is set to drop in October 2025, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is targeting a May 2026 release. In the mean time, an interesting combination of these two franchises has surfaced in the form of a mod.

Ad

This total conversion mod for Battlefield 2 transforms its in-game world and characters into those of GTA San Andreas. The mod is called Bustafield 2: HoodLine, and it has raised quite a few eyebrows.

Bustafield 2: HoodLine mod lets players experience Battlefield 2 in the style of GTA San Andreas on PC

Ad

Trending

The Bustafield 2: HoodLine mod converts a lot of Battlefield 2's assets in the style of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The NPC models resemble Grove Street Families, Vagos, and Ballas gangsters, as well as law enforcement officials and civilians from the Rockstar Games title. Even main characters such as Carl "CJ" Johnson, Sweet and Big Smoke are included.

The maps available in this mod also consist of different locations from the state of San Andreas, including the iconic Grove Street. At the moment, there are 10 playable maps with two game modes: Conquest and Rush. Players can select from a range of weapon classes, such as Assault, Engineer, Sniper, Medic, and Anti-Tank. All the different aforementioned gangs and groups are the factions that can be used in them.

Ad

A screenshot from the Bustafield 2: Hoodline mod (Image via YouTube/MOD Company)

Check out: Why the GTA San Andreas map is better than GTA 5's map

Ad

The gameplay looks action-packed and dynamic, as per the footage players have uploaded on social media, but it must be noted that it is largely single-player based right now, which means the matches in it only feature NPCs.

Although there is a multiplayer option in the menu, it is only LAN based at the moment. Nevertheless, getting to experience a classic like Battlefield 2 in the style of another, GTA San Andreas is quite unique to say the least.

Ad

Read more: All banned Grand Theft Auto mods

Ad

The Bustafield 2: HoodLine mod, created by MohammedFurqon (YouTube channel : MOD Company), can be downloaded from the link found in the description of the video above.

The download file has a size of 4.5 GB. Having said that, readers should note that all mods are third-party add-ons, and they are advised to download them at their discretion.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More