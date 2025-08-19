5 best out-of-bounds locations in the GTA games

Rockstar Games has often crafted deeply immersive worlds in GTA games. One can not only walk or drive around these locations, but also interact with them through accessible interiors and various activities. However, many of these worlds also contain hidden areas that were likely not intended to be discovered, but were stumbled upon nonetheless.

This is one of the many great things about this franchise. In this article, we take a closer look at five of the best out-of-bounds locations in Grand Theft Auto games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

The Ghost Town and 4 other best out-of-bounds locations in GTA games

1) Rockstar Games' secret message

The secret message from Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto 3's rendition of Liberty City features a secret message from Rockstar. It is tucked away in an alley that you likely won't access accidentally, as it is completely blocked off. Moreover, missions don't require you to be here either.

After some gymnastics, though, using cars as a platform to jump off of, you will be able to drop into this out-of-bounds nook. Run across to the opposite end, and you will find a message on a wall that reads:

"You weren't supposed to be able to get here you know".

2) Updated message from the developer

PS2 and PSP variants of Liberty City Stories' secret message (Images via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

GTA 3 was the first 3D title in the franchise, with its plot set in the year 2001. In 2005, however, Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories, which was set in 1998.

Oddly enough, you can, once again, make it to the same out-of-bounds location using similar tricks as the other game. What's even better is that the secret message was updated for Liberty City Stories in its PS2 version. This time, it says:

"You just can't get enough of this alley can you?"

Meanwhile, the PSP version displays the following message:

"Hello again!"

3) The Ghost Town

The 3D Universe rendition of Liberty City is home to some intriguing out-of-bounds spots. For this entry, we head back to GTA 3. Those who have played the game would remember its introductory cutscene featuring the protagonist, Claude, and her partner, Catalina, escaping after a bank heist.

In a quick turn of events, Catalina betrays Claude, shooting him in an alley, leaving him to die. One would assume that this occurs somewhere in Liberty City, but it actually takes place in an inaccessible area that was meant only for this sequence.

This area is referred to as the Ghost Town by fans - you can use the Dodo to reach it and do a fly-by. The textures are non-solid, so it isn't possible to land and walk around, unless specific mods are being used.

4) Unused interiors

The GTA San Andreas map has many accessible interiors, all of which contribute to building an immersive experience. Notably, many unused interiors are hidden in the game, in an out-of-bounds location that cannot be accessed normally or stumbled upon by accident.

To reach it, you need to use the jetpack, flying up through the roof from a specific spot in the Ganton gym after killing all NPCs inside. Unused interiors like apartments and warehouses can be explored after reaching this location.

5) Bahama Mamas

Bahama Mamas is a nightclub in GTA 5's rendition of Los Santos. It is inaccessible, but as it turns out, Rockstar did design an interior for the club, which was ultimately blocked off for some reason.

Players found a way to glitch through Bahama Mamas' sealed doors during the game's early days in the multiplayer, GTA Online. Sadly, the developer has now patched those means, making this location inaccessible once again.

