5 reasons to own Service Carbine in GTA Online in 2025

Rockstar Games introduced the Service Carbine in GTA Online in August 2022. This assault rifle is likely based on the real-life M16 military rifle, and can be quite a handy option to have in your arsenal. It is among the very best weapons in the game, especially in its class, and having it by your side is a good way to stay safe in the streets of Los Santos.

However, if you are on the fence about getting it, and want to learn a little bit more, here are five reasons to own a Service Carbine in GTA Online in 2025.

Here are 5 reasons why you might want to own a Service Carbine in GTA Online in 2025

1) Good for missions

This weapon is very useful in PvP as well as PvE scenarios (Image via Rockstar Games)

Be it heists or business missions, like the recently added FIB Files, players often have to face lots of enemy NPCs. Thankfully, Rockstar has provided many weapons to deal with them, and the Service Carbine is one of the best ones for this task.

Trending

It deals a good amount of damage and has a substantial firing rate, which allows taking down NPCs quickly. Even against real-life players, the rifle's wielder should stand a good chance because of these qualities, in both close-quarters and decently ranged combat.

2) Compact bullet spread

Weapon accuracy plays a vital role in combat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with strength and quick firing rate, a good assault rifle must also be accurate. This is another upside of the Service Carbine, which makes it a must-have in your GTA Online arsenal in 2025.

The overall bullet spread is quite compact, especially in comparison to some of the other rifles in its class. There is a bit of a vertical recoil, but nothing that should trouble a reasonably experienced player.

3) Good alternative to El Strickler Military Rifle

El Strickler Military Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

December 2024's GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC introduced the El Strickler Military Rifle. However, it is only available on current-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, keeping it away from PC and last-gen console players at the moment. It is a powerful assault rifle, and has unique features like blue tracer bullets.

The Special Carbine does not have blue tracers, but it isn't far behind in terms of performance. Hence, it can serve as a good alternative to El Strickler Military Rifle, especially for PC, PS4, and Xbox One users.

4) Useful attachments

Rockstar Games has provided some useful attachments for the Service Carbine in GTA Online. These include an extended clip, a grip (which helps with accuracy), as well as a flashlight. The rifle can also be equipped with a suppressor if you like taking a stealthier approach in missions.

Apart from the aforementioned utility-based upgrades, there are some cosmetic tweaks available for the Service Carbine as well. These come in the form of Black, Army, LSPD, Platinum, and a few other weapon tints.

5) Can be obtained for free

Weapon Component Collectibles event official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Getting good weapons in GTA Online can be expensive. The Service Carbine itself has a price tag of $370,000 at Ammu-Nation outlets. That said, it can also be obtained for free via the Weapon Component Collectibles event.

This event requires collecting five parts of this rifle from crime scenes that spawn at different locations on the map. Only one weapon component will be available at each crime scene. Collecting each part rewards $5,000, followed by a $50,000 bonus for all five, in addition to the Service Carbine itself.

Also check: How to unlock Benny's customization in GTA Online

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback