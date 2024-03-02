GTA Online Service Carbine locations: Everything you need to know

Players can currently visit GTA Online Service Carbine locations to participate in a random event. Completing it rewards a decent amount of money and the Service Carbine for free. Needless to say, weapons are among the most important commodities in this highly competitive multiplayer. While there are plenty available in its catalog, going for the right ones is key.

Though not the most powerful weapon in the game, the Service Carbine is still a pretty good option to have in your arsenal. For those interested in acquiring it, here is everything you need to know about GTA Online Service Carbine locations.

GTA Online Service Carbine locations: How to spawn, cash rewards, and everything else to know

Service Carbine locations spawn as part of the Crime Scene random event in GTA Online after having spent around 20 minutes in an online session. To complete this random event, you must collect five parts of the Service Carbine from these Crime Scenes.

Although there are five parts to be collected, the Crime Scene random event has a total of 10 possible spawn locations. The following images show their exact positions on the map with a small blue dot:

GTA Online Service Carbine locations 1/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

GTA Online Service Carbine locations 2/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

GTA Online Service Carbine locations 3/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 4/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 5/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 6/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 7/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 8/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 9/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

Service Carbine locations 10/10 (Image via YouTube/ GTA Series Videos)

GTA Online Service Carbine locations will usually have some cop cars and LSPD officers around. Each location will only feature one weapon part. Search for it in the area highlighted with a blue circle on the mini-map. Once found, press the button prompted in the screen's top-left corner to collect it.

Each collected Service Carbine weapon part rewards $5,000 and 2,000 RP, and collecting all five rewards an additional $50,000 along with the weapon itself. You can then visit any Ammu-Nation outlet to purchase attachments.

It should also be noted that collecting weapon parts from these crime scenes can trigger a wanted level.

This week is a good time to complete this random event and acquire the Service Carbine, as Rockstar Games will release The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid on March 7, 2024, with the next GTA Online weekly update.

The studio has uploaded a trailer for the upcoming heist on various social media platforms. It has a 30-second runtime and features some high-octane scenarios, likely from the heist's missions, where the Service Carbine could be of great use.

